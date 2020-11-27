Global OLED Material Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “OLED Material Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

OLEDs are organic materials-based diodes capable of producing light without needing a source of light for projection.

DuPont

Merck

Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronics Materials

Sumitomo Chemical

Universal Display

Doosan

Dow

DUKSAN Hi-Metal

Hodagaya Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Konica Minolta

OLEDs are used for two broad applications, namely lighting and displays, which work with the same principle. An OLED panel consists of organic material packed between conductor films, which produce light when electricity is passed through the films. LCD display is a prime substitute for OLEDs in displays. LCD display needs a backlight and filters to emit light, whereas OLED displays does not need these components. Also, OLED lightings are expected to be more power efficient than LEDs. OLED materials can be classified as small-molecule-based light emitting diode and polymer light emitting diodes. The worldwide market for OLED Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020 Major Classifications are as follows:

HTL/BTL/HBL

HIL

Encapsulation

EML

Substrate

Major Applications are as follows:

Automobiles

Electronic Products

Aviations