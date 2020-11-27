Clean Room Fan Filter Unit Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

A Recent report on “Clean Room Fan Filter Unit Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Clean Room Fan Filter Unit manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Clean Room Fan Filter Unit Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

A Clean Room fan filter unit (FFU) is a type of motorized air filtering equipment. It is used to supply purified air to cleanrooms, laboratories, medical facilities or microenvironments by removing harmful airborne particles from recirculating air. The units are installed within the system’s ceiling or floor grid. Large cleanrooms require a proportionally large number of FFUs, which in some cases may range from several hundred to several thousand. Units often contain their own pre-filter, HEPA filter and internally controllable fan air distribution.

American Air Filter Company

Inc.

Pentagon Technologies

Nicotra Gebhardt S.p.A.

Fuji Electric Global

Camfil

Huntair

Micron (M) SDN. BHD

Suzhou Zhongjian Purification Equipment

Price Industries

Dongguan Jihong Air Purification Equipment

Airkey

Nippon Muki

Bacclean

Suzhou Environment Guard Technology

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Fan Filter Unit industry concentration is too low, which can only rely on increasing the supervision of product quality and relying on the continuous purification of the market to gradually solve. With the continuous development of key enterprises in the industry, some small enterprises will gradually withdraw from the Fan Filter Unit market. Of the major players of Fan Filter Unit, American Air Filter Company, Inc. maintained its first place in the ranking in 2020,followed by Pentagon Technologies and Nicotra Gebhardt S.p.A.. In this study, the market for Fan Filter Unit consumption divided into seven geographic regions including North America, Europe, China,Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of value, China is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period, driven by use of the fan filter unit in the Semiconductor & Optical Industry applications. The North America and Europe region, pushed initially by the Life Science application and is forecast to maintain the pace of growth. The Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia driven by its use of fan filter unit in the Semiconductor industry, is forecast for slightly faster growth than the North America. The worldwide market for Clean Room Fan Filter Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2023, from 400 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. This report focuses on the Clean Room Fan Filter Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Fan Filter Unit with HEPA Filter

Fan Filter Unit with ULPA Filter Major Applications are as follows:

Semiconductor & Optical Industry