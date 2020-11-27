Global Portable Particle Counter Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Portable Particle Counter Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Portable Particle Counter market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Portable Particle Counter market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

A Portable Particle Counter is a sophisticated monitoring instrument that counts the amount of particulate contamination. It can be used to detect contaminants from the air, a surface or a liquid. Some examples of these particles can be anything from oil, metal shavings, dust, smoke, ash, mold, or other biological contaminants.

Particle Measuring Systems

Rion

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

Beckman Coulter

HCT Instruments

TSI Inc

PAMAS

Spectro Scientific

Climet Instruments Company

Kanomax

STAUFF

Grimm Aerosol Technik

Suzhou Sujing

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Portable Particle Counter in the regions of North America that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Portable Particle Counter. Increasing of electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical, pharmaceutical industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Portable Particle Counter will drive growth in Asia and Europe markets. On the other hand, factors such as operational efficiency and inadequate testing facilities related to Portable Particle Counter, and budgetary constraints are restricting the growth of this market.Globally, the Portable Particle Counter industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Portable Particle Counter is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Particle Measuring Systems, Rion, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Beckman Coulter, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Portable Particle Counter and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 48.89% production market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Portable Particle Counter industry because of their market share and technology status of Portable Particle Counter.The worldwide market for Portable Particle Counter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 140 million US$ in 2020.

Airborne Portable Particle Counters

Liquid Portable Particle Counters Major Applications are as follows:

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Food Industry