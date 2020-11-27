Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Small Caliber Ammunition Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

Small caliber ammunition is .50 caliber and below. Conventional small caliber ammunition in production and deployment consists of 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, .300 WinMag and .50 caliber.

Orbital Atk

Vista Outdoors

Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

FN Herstal

Nammo As

Rosoboronexport

CBC Ammo Group

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Nexter

Denel Soc Ltd (Denel Pmp)

Remington Outdoor Company

Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)

Australian Munitions

Liberty Ammunition

Poongsan Defense

China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)

CSGC Scope of the Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report: This report focuses on the Small Caliber Ammunition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Global small caliber ammunition production volume from 11890 million rounds in 2011 increased to 12900 million rounds in 2015. We predicted that the global small caliber ammunition production volume will increase to 15390 million rounds in 2022; annual increase rate is 2.40% from 2020 to 2022.Because small caliber ammunition is a kind of weapons, so its marketing channels are different from the general products. The deal between the manufacturers and consumers are supervised by each government. So there are few agents in this industry, exclude black market.The major raw material for small caliber ammunition is copper, aluminum, gunpowder, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of small caliber ammunition industry.According to the different caliber, small caliber ammunition can be divided into four major types, namely 5.56 mm caliber, 7.62 mm caliber, 9 mm caliber and 12.7 mm caliber. The biggest of consumption of small caliber ammunition is 5.56 mm caliber product, is 7400 million rounds, accounts for about 57.22% in 2015. Small arms ammunition will be available in its present form for the foreseeable future. Its function will continue to be to propel a projectile over a distance to strike a target. Variations in the material and design of this ammunition will be in response to the specific needs of the many groups of small arms users.The worldwide market for Small Caliber Ammunition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Small Caliber Ammunition Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Small Caliber Ammunition Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Small Caliber Ammunition market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

5.56mm Caliber

7.62mm Caliber

9 mm Caliber

Military

Law Enforcement