Global LED Production Equipment Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

The LED Production Equipment include the front-end and back-end sectors. The front-end LED Production Equipment include MOCVD Equipment, Lithography Equipment, Dry Etch Equipment, PECVD Equipment, PVD Equipment. The back-end LED Production Equipment include Die Bonder, LED Testing, Sorting & Taping System, Die Attach Equipment, Dispensing Equipment ects.

ASM Pacific Technology

Veeco Instruments

Jusung Engineering

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

NAURA Technology Group Co.

Ltd.

EV Group (EVG)

Aixtron

Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment

Daitron Co.,Ltd

Wuhan HGLaser Engineering

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group)

Delphi Laser

FSE Corporation (Fulintec)

Altatech

China is the largest production regions of LED Production Equipment, with a production value market share nearly 35.45% in 2016. And China is also the largest consumption region LED Production Equipment market, with a revenue share of 49.50% in 2016.There are many kinds of MOCVD Equipment, Lithography Equipment, Dry Etch Equipment, PECVD Equipment, PVD Equipment and Back- end LED Production Equipment. Back- end LED Production Equipment is important in the LED Production Equipment, with a Production market share nearly 57.24% in 2016.The worldwide market for LED Production Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2023, from 1370 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

MOCVD Equipment

Lithography Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

PECVD Equipment

PVD Equipment

LED