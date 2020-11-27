Global Mesitylene Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

A Recent report on “Mesitylene Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Mesitylene manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Mesitylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Mesitylene (or 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene) is a derivative of benzene with three methyl substituents symmetrically placed on the ring. The compound has the formula C6H3(CH3)3, which is commonly abbreviated C6H3Me3. Mesitylene is a colorless liquid with sweet aromatic odor.It is a component of coal tar or petroleum, which is its traditional source. It is a precursor to diverse fine chemicals.

Key players/manufacturers:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Dow
Versalis
Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec)
EMD Performance Materials
Toyo Gosei
Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical
Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology
Jurong Anbei Chemical
Jinchou PetroChem

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Dow

Versalis

Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec)

EMD Performance Materials

Toyo Gosei

Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical

Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology

Jurong Anbei Chemical

Jinchou PetroChem

Industrial Grade

Electdronic Grase

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Solvents

Intermediates

Additives