Global 3-Cyano Pyridine Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

3-Cyano pyridine, also known as nicotinonitrile, is an important fine chemical intermediate with white crystal. It can be soluble in alcohol, ether, chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether and slightly soluble in water.3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide, nicotinic acid and other.

The research covers the current 3-Cyano Pyridine market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Vertellus Specialties

Jubilant Life Sciences

Lasons India

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Lonza Guangzhou

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Nanjing Guangtong Pharmachemical

Hebei Yanuo

Shandong Hongda Group

3-MP (3-methylpyridine) and MEP (5-ethyl-2-methylpyridine) are the main raw materials. 3-MP (3-methylpyridine) accounts for the largest share.Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide and nicotinic acid.The global 3-cyano pyridine industry has a high concentration and develop fast. The production of 3-cyano pyridine increased from 40224 MT in 2010 to 64827 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 12.23 %.The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in China, India, USA and Japan. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production has reached 24071 MT in 2015.The 3-cyano pyridine industry develops very fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 31.76% in 2015. Major Classifications are as follows:

99.0% Grade

99.9% Grade

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Nicotinamide

Nicotinic Acid