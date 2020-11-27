Global Coconut Milk Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “Coconut Milk Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Coconut Milk market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Coconut milk is the liquid that comes from the grated pulp of a mature coconut. The opacity and rich taste of coconut milk are due to its high oil content, most of which is saturated fat.

Theppadungporn Coconut

ThaiCoconut

Asiatic Agro Industry

PT. Sari Segar Husada

SOCOCO

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Heng Guan Food Industrial

WhiteWave Foods

Coconut Palm Group

Betrimex

Goya Foods

Renuka Holdings

HolistaTranzworld

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. The global sales of coconut milk increases to 343178 MT in 2018 from 188801 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 12.69%. In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2020, these regions occupied 73.81% of the global consumption volume in total. The worldwide market for Coconut Milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.4% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Coconut Milk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Direct Drink

Dairy & Dessert

Baked Products

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Regular Coconut Milk