Vegetable Oil Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Vegetable oil is a natural oil that is extracted from the seeds, nuts and fruits of plants. It serves as a source of nutrients and industrial raw materials to mankind. Vegetable oil is today found in absolutely everything from food and household products, to make-up and cosmetics. In the food industry, vegetable oil is used as a cooking oil and as a constituent to margarine, shortening, non-dairy creamers and ice cream. It is also used in products where animal fats are deplorable on religious grounds. Moreover, the fatty acids derived from vegetable oil are also used in the production of cosmetics, bactericides and pharmaceuticals. Traditionally, the non-food uses of vegetable oil have been in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents as well as in the production of greases, lubricants and candles.

Key players/manufacturers:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge North America

Richardson Oilseed

Carapelli Firenze

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

COFCO

Deoleo

Dow AgroSciences

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

Golden Agri-Resources

J-Oirumiruzu

IOI

Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Lam Soon

Marico

Oilseeds International

PT Astra Agro Lestari

Sime Darby Sdn

United Plantations

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in use of high-quality edible oils. Edible oil is mainly used for cooking purposes, and the rising health awareness among consumers has led to the need for high-quality edible oils. The cold-pressed oils are counted as high-quality oils as they are pressed at a lower temperature, which preserves the flavor and characteristics of the oil. Approximately 80% of edible oils are extracted from plant sources, and temperate oil seeds like peanut, rapeseed, and soybean constitute 60% of this. Various parameters are used to check the quality of these edible oils, including AV (Anisidine value), IV (iodine value), FFA (free fatty acids), and TFA (trans fatty acids). The fatty acid content in these oils limits their use as a cooking oil. However, olive oil, which is the healthiest oil because it has more monounsaturated fats, is being used increasingly.

