Global Bus Seat Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Automotive seats are a crucial part of vehicle comfort, safety, and ergonomics. Seat can be a structure, which may or may not be integral with the vehicle. It can either be an individual seat or a part of a bench seat intended to seat one person. Bus seats can either be bucket type, which can accommodate one person or bench type, designed to accommodate 2-3 persons. Bucket seats generally have rounded/flat backs and offer a variety of adjustments to fit different passengers.

Harita Seating Systems

Franz Kiel GmbH

Commercial Vehicle Group

BRAF Automotive

Freedman Seating Company

Grammer

ISRINGHAUSEN

Pinnacle Industries

RECARO Automotive Seating

SynTec Seating Solutions

TATA AutoComp Systems

Lear

This report focuses on the Bus Seat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The market for school buses is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. School bus is a transportation medium that provides comfortability, safety, and eco-sustainability. The reason behind the high growth rate of the market for school bus is the rising adoption rate of bus services in this sector. On the basis of comfort type, the market has been segmented into high comfort and low comfort. High-comfort seats are expected to lead the market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the bus seat market by 2023; the market in this region is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. Major Classifications are as follows:

High Comfort

Low Comfort Major Applications are as follows:

Transit Bus

Coach Bus

School Bus

Transfer Bus