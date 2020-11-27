Fishing Equipments Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Fishing Equipments Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Fishing Equipments market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

O. Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

The global fishing equipments industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 25 % of total production value.The fishing equipments are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 37% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value. The worldwide market for Fishing Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 17400 million US$ in 2024, from 14400 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Fishing Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Rods

Reels and Components

Line

Leaders

Lures

Files

Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Freshwater Fishing