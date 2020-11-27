Semiconductor Inspection Equipment Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Semiconductor Inspection Equipment Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Semiconductor Inspection Equipment market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Semiconductor Inspection Equipment market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Semiconductor inspection equipment refers to the machines and systems used for the inspection of products during the process of semiconductor production to find out defects; the equipment is also used for R&D purposes.

KLA-Tencor

Hitachi High-Technologies

Applied Materials

Rudolph Technologies

Hermes Microvision

Lasertec

Nanometrics

Ueno Seiki

Ultratech

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions

Nikon Metrology

Camtek

Microtronic

The market of semiconductor inspection equipment is affected by the semiconductor market development situation. Over the past decades, there has been an increasing demand for the application of semiconductor ICs in segments such as consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial sector that is prompting the vendors to raise its production, which will increase the demand for semiconductor inspection equipment.The semiconductor inspection equipment market is quite concentrated, with the top three vendors KLA-Tencor, Hitachi High-Technologies and Applied Materials dominate more than 60% of the industry total revenue. But the market competition is also quite fierce, as there are more than ten smaller enterprises competing in the market.Wafer inspection is the largest application of semiconductor inspection equipment, which holds more than 70% of the industry total value. Package and chip inspection are also important application of semiconductor inspection equipment.Although sales of semiconductor inspection equipment may bring a lot of opportunities; for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market. The worldwide market for Semiconductor Inspection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 5300 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Optical Inspection Equipment

E-Beam Inspection Equipment

Wafer Inspection

Package Inspection

Chip Inspection