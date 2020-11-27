Europe Carsharing Market Share, Statistics Report 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Europe Carsharing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The European carsharing market is witnessing tremendous growth in the recent years owning to people’s reluctancy to own personal cars, as well as to combat heavy road congestions, at peak hours in major European cities. Furthermore, carsharing services in the region are proliferating mainly due to the implementation of a broad range of individual carsharing business models that have emerged over time. These business models cater to diverse customer requirements at differentiated price points.).”

One of the major trends witnessed in the European carsharing market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles by the service providers in their carsharing fleets. Growing concerns regarding environmental protection, mainly due to the faster rate of environmental degradation caused by vehicle emission, is propelling the deployment of electric cars for carsharing service. Moreover, the electric cars possess lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and require lesser maintenance than conventional cars, which further makes them a suitable choice for carsharing services. Many European carsharing companies, including Car2Go Ltd., Cambio, and Car Sharing Mobility Services SL (Zity), have set ambitious targets to electrify their fleets deployed for carsharing purposes, in the near future. Thus, the adoption of electric fleet by the carsharing providers is a major trend in the market.

The existence of supportive government policies is encouraging the adoption of carsharing services in the region, which is acting as a major growth driver for the European carsharing market. Other than the national governments of different European countries, which are reforming policies to facilitate the implementation of carsharing programs, city and state authorities are also taking initiatives to increase the adoption of these services at a local level.

Europe Carsharing Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the European carsharing market are Car2Go Ltd., cambio Mobilitätsservice GmbH & Co. KG, DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG, Mobility Cooperative, Deutsche Bahn AG (Flinkster), and Ubeeqo International SAS.