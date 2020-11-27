Super Engineering Plastics Market Development Strategy Analysis 2020-2025

“

The latest 116+ page survey report on COVID-19 Super Engineering Plastics Market is released by covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) & Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc). The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*.

Segment by Type, the Super Engineering Plastics market is segmented into

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyimide (PI)

Polysulfone (PSU)

Liquid-Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Others

In terms of types, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) occupied the largest sales share of 27.94% in 2019, consumption volume was 114.50 K MT. Although more and more new materials such as polyamide and polysulfone plastics are developing rapidly, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) will remain a leading position for a long time in the future. It is worth mentioning that, Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) growth fastest in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.46% from 2020 to 2026.

Segment by Downstream Industry, the Super Engineering Plastics market is segmented into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronic

Aerospace & Defense

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Other

Based on the application, Automotive constitutes the largest application market for super engineering plastics. The largest end-use markets for super engineering plastics are exhaust gas return valves, carburettor parts, ignition plates and flow control valves and etc. in automotive. In 2019, the consumption volume of Automotive was 118.72 K MT, accounting for 28.96% of global share. And it excepted to reach 184.89 K MT in 2026, with the CAGR of 6.55% from 2020 to 2026, slightly faster than global market growth.

The major companies include:

Toray

DIC

Solvay

Celanese

Kureha

SK Chemical

Tosoh

Sumitomo Chemical

SABIC

Polyplastics

Evonik

Zhejiang NHU

Chongqing Glion



