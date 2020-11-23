U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Primary Care Physicians market.

The U.S. primary care physicians market size was valued at USD 172.9 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027. Access to primary care providers can curb the growing rate of hospitalization, usage of prescription drugs, and prevalence of chronic diseases. General physicians practicing internal medicine, family medicine, and pediatrics provide early detection of diseases with immediate treatment, management of chronic conditions, and preventive measures. Primary care is the center of the U.S. healthcare system, reforms in the healthcare coverage will reenergize the infrastructure and aid the rebuilding of the primary care payment and delivery model. The comprehensive care provided by primary care physicians (PCPs) and the continuous patient and physician relationship is essential to improve the quality of care which will lead to positive patient outcomes in the long run.

The U.S. healthcare system majorly relies on primary care doctors to lower the overall Medicare spending. Government bodies have realized the importance of primary care physicians in developing a value-based healthcare system in the U.S. and have undertaken various initiatives to bridge these gaps between revenues of different specialties. These initiatives are anticipated to empower primary care physicians to spend more time with patients rather than performing other administrative work.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have developed several models such as Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) and Primary Care First Model to strengthen primary care at the regional and national levels. These models offer innovative payment structure that enhances the delivery of primary care. This enables primary care physicians to focus on prioritizing the doctor-patient relationship, patients with chronic diseases, and improving healthcare outcomes.

Type Insights: U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market

On the basis of type, the U.S. primary care physicians market is segmented into general practice, family physician and geriatrics, general internal medicine, and general pediatrics. In 2019, general practice, family physician and geriatrics physicians segment generated the highest revenue share of over 40% due to increasing dependence on family physicians and general practitioners from Medicare beneficiaries. However, the general pediatric physician segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness among parents and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in children.

In the U.S., family physicians are front-line caregivers to people from different socioeconomic backgrounds in urban and rural areas across the 50 states. One in every five office physician visits is made to a family physician which accounts for around 192 million visits annually. Family physicians are an integral part of the rural primary care system.

General Practice (GP) physicians have similar practices and patients as family physicians; however, they do not receive training on other subspecialties. General practitioners are skilled to treat all medical conditions and identify cases where patients require continuous care from a specialist. GPs are skilled to provide diagnosis and treatment of acute ailments to children and adults and initial treatment for chronic conditions

General internal medicine practitioners play an critical role in controlling the expanding healthcare cost and implementing reforms in the primary healthcare system. In 2017, internal medicine physicians accounted for 34.5% of the total PCPs according to AMA physician masterfile and around 24 general internists were available per 100,000 Americans.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market

In the U.S., primary care physicians mostly practiced in independent or small practices, however in recent years, many have been working in large physician groups or hospitals. Thus, competitive rivalry predominantly exists between various primary care provider models such as managed care, concierge care, Fee-for-Service (FFS), community care centers, employer care, hospitals, and other settings.

Traditional patient-centered medical homes for primary care are being replaced by walk-in/retail and urgent care clinics that provide faster and more economic alternatives. Moreover, the shortage of physicians has also turned patients towards Nursing Practitioners (NP) and Physician Assistants (PA) for their primary care needs. However, new delivery models via telehealth and home-based physician visits are expected to fuel the market growth. Some of the prominent players in the U.S. primary care physicians market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. primary care physicians market report based on product:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

General Practice, Family Physician and Geriatrics

General Internal Medicine

General Pediatrics

