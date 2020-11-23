U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Hospital Gowns market.

Report Overview: U.S. Hospital Gowns Market

The U.S. hospital gowns market size was valued at USD 533.59 million in 2020 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2021 to 2027. Growing number of surgeries in the country is a key factor expected to drive market growth. For instance, according to the report published by the Health Research Educational Trust (HRET) in 2018, around 15.0 million surgeries are performed in the country every year. As such, hospital gowns-being an essential requirement for surgical procedures-are expected to witness high demand over the forecast period 2021-2027. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, around 9,942,000 surgeries were performed in the country within ambulatory care settings. Hospital gowns can help protect against nosocomial infections to some extent, owing to which, surgeons consistently recommend patients to wear patient gowns. Such factors are expected to further drive the market growth.

Increasing incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) due to lack of sanitation and precaution is one of the leading factors contributing to market growth. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in 25 hospital patients contracts at least one HAI every year. Hospital gowns provide general protection against contamination and can help lower the risk of contracting HAIs. Furthermore, they can prevent bacterial and other microbial infections from entering a patients body. Thus, surgeons recommend patients to wear gowns before medical procedures. These factors are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to tremendously influence market growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the hospital admissions rate in the U.S. owing to which the demand for hospital gowns has drastically increased. In order to combat the rising demand for hospital gowns in the U.S., the Government and the private sectors are undertaking various initiatives. For instance, in April 2020, the work wear brand Dickies in collaboration with its parent company VF Corporation has agreed to manufacture 3.40 million FDA-compliant Isolation Gowns for the U.S. healthcare workers and hospitals.

The rising number of traumatic events and road accidents is another major factor likely to drive market growth. For instance, according to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died from road accidents worldwide, representing about 3,242 people per day. Such instances have considerably surged the hospital admission rate, thereby propelling the U.S. hospital gowns market growth over the forecast period.

Product Insights: U.S. Hospital Gowns Market

Surgical gown segment led the market and accounted for 60.40% revenue share in 2019. This segment is anticipated to maintain a dominant share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the country. Healthcare professionals are increasingly using surgical isolation gowns as protective gear for treating COVID-19 patients. Surgical gowns can be used for any kind of risk level (Level 1 to level 4) and are preferred when treating COVID-19 patients, due to the highly infectious nature of the disease.

Patient gowns held a significant share and are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The significant revenue share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patients due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the large and exponentially increasing number of critically ill COVID-19 patients is anticipated to boost the growth.

Risk Type Insights: U.S. Hospital Gowns Market

The high-risk gown segment led the market and accounted for 26.78% share in terms of revenue in 2019. These products can help protect against pathogens and infectious diseases during surgical and fluid-intensive procedures. These gowns provide high tensile strength, tear resistance, and high breathability. Increasing hospital admissions and research activities are anticipated to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

The minimal risk gown segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Minimal risk hospital gowns are used in basic care units, standard medical units, standard isolation, and as cover gowns for visitors, as well as for research and academic purposes. They help reduce the risk of microbial and fungal infections. Diseases such as hepatitis B and C, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, and HIV are generally acquired through contact with contaminated body fluids. Such diseases are a regular risk for healthcare personnel due to the nature of their work. As per NCBI in 2015, around 18.00 million individuals in the U.S. are involved in the healthcare field.

Usability Insights

Disposable gown segment led the market and accounted for 84.16% revenue share in 2019, attributed to the property of the product to significantly reduce the risk of spreading diseases between patients. Therefore, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for disposable gowns. Disposable hospital gowns are intended for one-time use and considered to be a cost-effective alternative. The materials used for making disposable gowns are hypo allergic and dermatologically tested.

The reusable gowns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Due to the recent COVID-19 related lockdown in many countries, washing, bleaching, and conditioning of reusable gowns are acting as a barrier for growth of reusable gowns segment. High demand for hospital gowns during the pandemic can be catered by technologically advanced reusable gowns. Technological advancements in healthcare sector are anticipated to contribute to the high growth of reusable hospital gowns market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. Hospital Gowns Market

The key players that lead the U.S. in 2019 include Medline Industries, Inc.; Standard Textile Co., Inc.; Angelica; AmeriPride Services Inc.; 3M; and Cardinal Health. The key companies are adopting various strategies to strengthen their foothold in the industry. For instance, in March 2020, Standard Textile increased the production of healthcare products to support medical workers globally. The company has increased the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as protective gowns, face masks, and face shields, to provide hospitals and healthcare workers in the U.S. with additional protection against COVID-19.

Companies are engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive differentiation. For instance, in 2018, Aramark acquired AmeriPride Services Inc. This initiative is expected to strengthen the companys business and increase its client base. Some prominent players in the U.S. hospital gowns market include:

Key companies Profiled: U.S. Hospital Gowns Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. hospital gowns market report on the basis of type, usability, and risk type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Surgical Gown

Non-Surgical Gown

Patient Gown

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Disposable Gown

Low

Average

Premium

Reusable Gown

Low

Average

Premium

Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

