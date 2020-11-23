U.S. Air Purifier Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Air Purifier market.

The U.S. air purifier market size was estimated at USD 1.53 billion in 2020 and expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027. Rising pollution levels and increasing prevalence of airborne diseases in the country have resulted in creating awareness among the consumers, thereby augmenting the product demand. Air pollution occurs when excessive or harmful concentrations of pollutants such as smoke, soot, pollen, dust, carbon dioxide, and methane are released into the atmosphere. It can have harmful effects on human health and can cause allergies as well as various illnesses such as heart disease and respiratory diseases such as asthma and cancer. Factors such as increase in disposable income and increasing health consciousness have led to air purifiers becoming an everyday necessity rather than a luxury product in U.S. Furthermore, regulations and guidelines pertaining to indoor air quality are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several states in the U.S. have imposed lockdown measures, thereby restricting social contact and gatherings. The lockdown situation has forced people to stay at their homes and spend most of their time indoors, wherein indoor air quality plays a integral role. This, in turn, has resulted in driving the demand for air purifiers.

Increasing product demand from health facilities as well as buildings as consumers are exploring ways to avoid the spread of coronavirus, though it predominantly spreads from person to person, is expected to complement growth. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the purifiers used in medical applications are intended to kill the microorganisms or pathogens by exposure to UV radiation or remove them through filtration.

Advertisements by manufacturers claiming their purifiers as being able to kill or remove viruses are expected to have a positive impact on the product demand, especially in the current COVID-19 outbreak situation. In addition, a few market participants, including Air Oasis LLC and Airpura Industries Inc., have advertised their products as being effective against coronavirus.

Technology Insights: U.S. Air Purifier Market

The HEPA segment held the largest market share of over 35% in 2019. The high-quality and reliability of HEPA filters to remove airborne particles are anticipated to boost product penetration in the U.S. air purifier market. The large surface area of HEPA filters helps remove around 99.7% of the particles having a size greater than or equal to 0.3 microns. Its efficiency in filtering both small and large particles is also high.

Ionic filters are not required to be replaced annually, thereby increasing their penetration in the market. Ionic filters technology, when combined with HEPA, is considered to provide maximum efficiency. However, the generation of ionized air along with ozone during the purification process is responsible for causing respiratory issues such as asthma, thereby, limiting the technology application.

Ionic filters are estimated to witness expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. These filters have the ability to reduce the particulate size to around 0.1 microns. Ionic filters emit a cloud of anions with the help of electricity, which, when charged, attracts airborne particles so that they fall on the mechanical filter, ceiling, nearest wall, or a charged collector plate.

Air purifiers with activated carbon filters accounted for around 22.1% of the revenue share in 2019, owing to its increased adoption among customers suffering from Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS). In addition, the ability of the purifiers to remove chemicals used for cleaning and in perfumes from the air helps make it breathable for the elderly, children, babies, and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Application Insights: U.S. Air Purifier Market

Commercial application segment held the largest market share of over 70% in 2019. The product demand in commercial application is estimated to witness a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027, in terms of revenue. Air purifiers are installed in offices in order to maintain indoor air quality, as poor quality may hamper the productivity of employees. Similarly, the purifiers are used in hospitals and medical laboratories to avoid contamination as superior quality is of utmost importance in these spaces.

Products are used in educational institutes, R&D laboratories, and pre-school and secondary educational facilities for removing airborne pathogens as well as to maintain indoor quality. Similarly, the purifiers with HEPA and activated carbon are used in restaurants and hotels for removing particulates, odor, and smoke from the air, thereby improving the quality in the establishments.

The containment measures taken by the U.S. government to limit the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in people staying at home, thereby increasing the need for improved indoor quality. The product demand in residential is estimated to witness a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising awareness about the risk of VOCs, smoke particles, and other particulate matter to human health.

Air purifiers are used in pharmaceutical industries for the containment of chemical compounds formed during the production and development of pharmaceutical drugs. In the food and beverage industry, the purifiers with HEPA filters are responsible for maintaining cleanroom conditions for processing and packaging of food-grade products as well as during the bottling process of various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. Air Purifier Market

The market for air purifiers in the U.S. is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of both multinational as well as local manufacturers. These companies offer a wide range of purifiers that are sold through various channels, including company-owned websites, distributors, e-commerce websites, and retailers and their websites. Some of the prominent players in the U.S. air purifier market are:

