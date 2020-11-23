U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market

The U.S. and Europe ambulatory surgery centers market size was valued at USD 67.2 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), technological developments in surgical devices and equipment, and surgeons control over the choice of such equipment are some of the factors responsible for the market growth. Other factors such as an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and a rise in geriatric population and thus rising requirement of cost-effective and efficient treatments also contribute to the growth. Rising healthcare costs is anticipated to play a integral role in increasing focus on ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). These centers allow healthcare professionals to make healthcare services more affordable without having to compromise on the quality of care. This factor is expected to bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers with registered doctors, nurses, and physical therapists at Medicare-certified offer surgical treatment at a low cost. Demand for ASCs is gaining traction for minimally invasive surgical procedures in several fields, including neurosurgery, otorhinolaryngology, and cosmetic surgery. The number of inpatient admissions has significantly decreased in the past years, due to the trend shifting toward ASCs.

In the U.S., more than 65% of total surgeries are performed in ambulatory surgery centers. This is primarily due to high inpatient hospitalization costs and a rise in the adoption of advanced technologies by the ASCs, enabling the provision of rapid and cost-effective treatment.

The use of robotic surgical systems for performing complex surgical procedures and the integration of advanced visualization systems at ASCs are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rising numbers of mergers and acquisitions are projected to create growth opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

Specialty Insights

On the basis of specialty, the U.S. and Europe ambulatory surgery center market is segmented into ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management/ spinal injections, plastic surgery, podiatry, otolaryngology, obstetrics/ gynecology, dental, and others. The orthopedics segment held the largest market share of over 25% in 2019. This dominance of the segment is attributed to the large surgical case volume being handled on an outpatient basis and the addition of new procedures under ASC coverage.

More than 60% of the total orthopedic procedures are performed in the multispecialty ASCs in the U.S. With the addition of more complex procedures like total hip replacement under ASC coverage by CMS, the demand for orthopedic surgery in ambulatory surgery centers setting is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. The otolaryngology or ENT segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by a gastroenterology segment.

In Europe, plastic surgery is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The number of plastic surgeries being performed each year is witnessing a rapid rise in the region, owing to the rising trend of body shaping and increasing number of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures. According to The International Association for Ambulatory Surgery (IAAS), Germany, Italy, Greece, Netherlands, and Spain perform the maximum number of plastic surgeries in a year, with around 40% procedures performed in ASCs.

Ownership Insights

Based on ownership, the U.S. and Europe ASC market have been segmented into hospital-owned, physician-owned, and others. The physician-owned segment held the major market share of around 49% in 2019, which can be attributed to growing physicians interests towards standalone ambulatory surgery centers for increased profitability.

Out of the total ASCs in the U.S., more than 60% of the facilities are Medicare certified. Many ASCs are being operated by the largest chains such as AmSurg and Hospital Corporations of America (HCA). With increased emphasis on value-based care, along with more refined Managed Care Organizations (MCO) contracting practices, it is expected that more standalone practices will collaborate with management firms. In addition, to extend their community footprints, hospitals are increasingly looking to build or acquire ASCs.

In Europe, the majority of day surgery/ ambulatory centers are owned by hospitals and patients can be directly referred to the parent hospital for inpatient admissions. Hospitals are the main facilities providing health care services and have a significant share in terms of healthcare spending. In countries like England, Germany, and France, ambulatory surgery centers are mainly owned by physicians.

Regional Insights: U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market

The U.S. lead the market with a revenue share of over 55% in 2019. Presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities, availability of highly advanced equipment and skilled neuro as well as bariatric surgeons, increase in the number of ASCs, rise in the preference for outpatient settings for MIS procedures, and supportive reimbursement framework for medical treatments are among the factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

The Europe ambulatory surgery centers market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period 2021-2027. High incidence of ophthalmic disorders and rising number of cosmetic surgical procedures in day surgery/ ambulatory centers are among the major factors driving the market in the region. In addition, favorable government policies to improve the healthcare system and rapid economic development in many countries are some of the factors anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market

In terms of services, Tenet healthcare is one of the major players in the U.S offering wide range of ASC services. Mergers and acquisitions and partnerships for facility expansion are the key strategies followed by the market leaders. For instance, in May 2018, Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC (SCA) partnered with Massachusetts Avenue Surgery Center (MASC) to deliver high-quality outpatient surgical options to patients. MASC offers a full range of outpatient surgical procedures.

The Ghent University Hospital offers a wide range of medical services on an outpatient basis in Europe. Its UZ Gent Surgical Day Hospitals unit offers treatment for all the specialties as ambulatory surgery with same-day discharge. Technological advancement and facility expansion are the key strategies followed by hospitals. For instance, in October 2019, the Ghent Hospital opened its first outpatient clinic in Oosterzele. The clinic offered outpatient cardiac care along with other high-quality services to patients. Some of the prominent players in the U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market include:

Key companies Profiled: U.S. & Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Report

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

MEDNAX Services, Inc.

TeamHealth

UnitedHealth Group

Quorum Health Corporation

Surgery Partners

Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA)

Community Health Systems, Inc.

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Surgical Center Development, Inc. in U.S. and Chelsea & Westminster Hospital

Zudecche Day Surgery; The Alan Cumming Day Surgery Unit

London Day Surgery Centre

Ghent University Hospital in Europe

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. and Europe ambulatory surgery center market report based on specialty, ownership, and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Pain Management/Spinal Injections

Plastic Surgery

Podiatry

Otolaryngology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Dental

Others

Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospital-Owned

Physician-Owned

Others

