U.K. PPE In Construction Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The U.K. PPE in the construction market size was estimated at USD 169.7 million in 2020 and expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing awareness among industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces on account of the stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards is anticipated to drive market growth.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) are manufactured with various inherent properties such as heat and UV tolerance, flexibility, wear resistance, toughness, and durability, and aesthetic appeal owing to its diversified applications. Other qualities, such as flame retardancy and improved breathability, have made protective equipment as one of the leading choices for the construction industry.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE), a government agency in the U.K., is engaged in increasing awareness regarding workplace safety to workers across various end-use industries. Initiatives such as Raising the bar that includes the collaboration of Highways England with its supply chain to identify the existing health and safety practices and the safety norms to be implemented on all the major construction projects are anticipated to drive the market in the country.

Rising safety, environment, and health concerns regarding harmful emissions and exposure to fire and smoke are anticipated to bolster the demand for personal protective equipment in the country. Furthermore, high costs associated with workplace hazards, including reimbursements to workers families and medical spending in case of major injuries and loss of lives, are forcing construction firms to focus on workers protection and other personal protective equipment.

Rising demand for personal protective equipment and a ban on the export of the products in China has created a shortage of PPE in the UK. However, NHS England has confirmed that at the national level, the countries have an adequate supply of items. According to BMA, doctors are visiting building sites to get a hold of masks on account of the shortage of medical-grade personal protective equipment.

PPE manufacturing companies are engaged in designing and supplying products for different end-use industries depending on the level of protection required for various workplace hazards by employing unique and innovative technologies. Most of the manufacturers either have their proprietary technology or license the same from other industry participants.

Product Insights: U.K. PPE In Construction Market

Protective clothing segment held the largest revenue share of the U.K. PPE in construction over 25% in 2019. The segment is projected to continue holding the leading revenue share during the forecast period, due to steady product demand. Hard hats are the most used head protection gear in the construction industry as they are designed to protect the head from falling objects and the side of the neck, eyes, and head from any bumps, electrical exposure, scrapes, and impact. The costs of dealing with an injury on the construction site are higher as compared to the cost of providing hard hats, which, in turn, has forced the companies to invest heavily in headgear.

The demand for face protection is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027 owing to its ability to provide protection against environmental, chemical, mechanical, or radiological irritants and hazards. Each year in the U.K., thousands of workers are blinded in workplace accidents, which could lead to medical expenses of over USD 300 million per year along with lost production time and worker compensation.

Staying visible while working outdoors on busy roads or motorways has become a priority for construction companies as more than 90 workers get seriously injured annually by mobile plant or vehicles on construction sites, according to the Health and Safety Executive. As per the agency, these accidents could have been prevented if the workers were provided high-visibility warning clothing.

Construction activities such as grinding, crushing, cutting, sanding, and demolition result in the generation of a large amount of dust. The hazardous dust generated includes fibrous dust and non-fibrous silica dust. Respiratory protective equipment accounted for 7.7% in 2019, owing to the increasing concerns regarding the respiratory protection of the workers.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.K. PPE In Construction Market

The industry focuses on R&D activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across different stages of the value chain to ensure a competitive edge in the market. Market players are engaged in launching advanced and innovative products that offer superior protection to workers engaged in performing a wide array of construction activities. For instance, the Uvex Safety Group launched an innovative workwear collection for the construction industry to offer high visibility and SPF protection to workers. Some of the prominent players in the U.K. personal protective equipment in construction market include:

Key companies Profiled: U.K. PPE In Construction Market Report

3M

Honeywell International

DuPont

Uvex Safety

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Ansell Ltd.

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.K. PPE in construction market report on the basis of product:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Head Protection

Face Protection

Eye Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Heat & flame protection

Thermal Insulation & Waterproof Clothing

General Use

His-Vis clothing

Others

Respiratory Protection

Air-purifying respirator

Supplied air respirators

Protective Footwear

Leather

Rubber

PVC

Polyurethane

Others

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Disposable gloves

Natural rubber/latex

Nitrile gloves

Neoprene

Vinyl gloves

Others

Durable gloves

Mechanical gloves

Chemical handling

Thermal/flame retardant

Others

Others

