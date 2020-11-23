Topical Dispenser Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Topical Dispenser market.

The global topical dispenser market size was valued at USD 307.9 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. The growth of this market is attributed to increasing cases of skin disease and growing aging population. Moreover, accurate dispensing technique of the topical dispensers is likely to boost the market growth during forecast period.

Topical dispensers offer easy access to medication with safe use and add value to drug products. The global market for dermatology drugs beats 21 billion in 2015. About 25% of total healthcare spending is for dermatological conditions that require topical therapies, such as skin cancer, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Technologies advancement and the availability of new products are the factors responsible for growth in this market.

Major factors responsible for the growth of topical dispenser market are increasing prevalence of psoriasis and rising aging population with skin diseases. Psoriasis is a chronic, painful, and non-communicable disease. It is most common in the geriatric population with age group 50 – 69. As per the National Psoriasis Foundation Report 2018, around 125 million people are suffering from psoriasis worldwide. This has increased the demand for topical dispensers in the industry.

Skin disease is a major cause of disability worldwide. It contributes to 1.79% of global burden of diseases in DALYs from 306 diseases and injuries. According to the WHO in 2018, around 900 million people in the world are suffering from skin diseases. This scenario is eventually increasing the demand for topical dispenser, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Topical dispenser are available in the form of swab and metered type. The metered topical dispenser are usually preferred over swab owing to their several benefits, such as optimum efficiency and ease of use.

Type Insights: Topical Dispenser Market

The metered topical dispenser segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.4% in 2019. It is commonly used to dispense a wide spectrum of transdermal drugs ranging from moisturizers, skincare to bio identical hormone replacement therapy. It helps improve patient compliance by simplifying the dosing technique. It is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Due to increasing cases of skin disease, demand for the metered topical applicator is increasing, and hence the segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Dosage Form Insights: Topical Dispenser Market

The semi-solid segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.3% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Vast usage of semi-solid dosage form to cure various skin diseases is propelling the segment growth. Moreover, the growing need for medicines and cost-efficient production is fueling the segment growth. This segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The liquid dosage form segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period owing to increasing preference for the liquid medication in the industry. Hence, this segment is expected to witness productive growth during assessment period.

Regional Insights: Topical Dispenser Market

The North America market captured a revenue share of 31.4% in 2019 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. Increasing cases of psoriasis are estimated to stimulate the growth of the regional market over the forecast period. As per the National Psoriasis Foundation Report 2019, around 8 million people are suffering from psoriasis in the U.S. As the prevalence of psoriasis is increasing in the U.S., the government is spending more on research and development. Due to this reason, there is an increasing demand for topical dispensers in North America.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Topical Dispenser Market

Companies are stressing on research and development to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Companies are also engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio and manufacturing capacities and provide competitive differentiation. For instance, in August 2019, DoseLogix announced a partnership with B&B Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This partnership will help DoseLogix to increase its product sales in the future. Some of the prominent players in the topical dispenser market are:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global topical dispenser market report on the basis of type, dosage form, and region:

