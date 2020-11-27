Tantalum Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Tantalum market” and its expanding nature. The Tantalum market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Tantalum market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Tantalum market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Tantalum market have also been involved in the study.

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Tantalum market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

The report analyses how Tantalum market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Tantalum market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Tantalum market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Tantalum market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Tantalum market players

Key Market Trends:

Growth of the Electronics Industry

– Tantalum is a vital chemical element used in the manufacturing of capacitors that are used in a wide range of electronics products, like smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronic devices. It is also used to create high-power resistors, which are commonly used in heavy duty equipment, across various industries.

– Tantalums are widely used in the electronics industry, in powder and in wire form, for capacitors. As the electronics market is moving toward greater miniaturization, the tantalum capacitor is favored for space-sensitive and high-end applications in telecommunications, implantable medical devices, data storage, etc.

– The innovation and adoption of high-end technologies, automation, computerized data recording, collection and scrutinizing practices, and other such advanced techniques in the industries worldwide, have led to the increase in demand for electronic devices (such as computers, automated machines, security systems, and others) from the industrial sector, in the last decades.

– Today, technology-driven transformation, such as rolling out of LTE/4G networks, Internet of Things (IoT) services, is boosting the service sector’s growth worldwide, which, in turn, has increased the demand for electronic devices and appliances, such as laptops, computers, air conditioners, and others.

– The aforementioned growth in the electronics market is likely to increase the demand for tantalum in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific had the highest share in the market, accounting for a share of approximately 40% of the global market, in 2018. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the increase in the demand from end-user industries, including electronics, aerospace, and medical equipment.

– China is the largest consumer of tantalum in Asia-Pacific. The Chinese tantalum market is highly competitive. Capacitors and high-end military applications are the key consumption areas for tantalum in the country.

– The country has vigorously advocated localization of high-end military products and reduced dependence on imported products for strategic security and cost control considerations, providing a favorable environment policy and superiority for the domestic military tantalum capacitor industry.

– In the domestic market, there is no significant market access difference between international manufacturers and domestic manufacturers. The international tantalum capacitor manufacturers, represented by American Vishay, KEMET, and AVX, have mastered and accumulated the core technologies and key materials of tantalum capacitors. The imported industrial grade tantalum capacitor products used in some projects are likely to be replaced by domestic tantalum capacitor products. The market share of domestic tantalum capacitors is expected to continue rising in the next three to five years.

– The large market size coupled with the huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the tantalum market.

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Tantalum market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Tantalum market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Tantalum market trends that influence the global Tantalum market

