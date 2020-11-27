Thermal Spray Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

“Thermal Spray Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Thermal Spray market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Aerospace End-user Industry is Expected to Witness the Highest Market Share
– In the aerospace sector, thermal spray coatings are extensively used as protective coatings, to protect aircraft components and repair the old ones. They are used in the protection of engine turbine blades and actuation systems, to provide high thermal resistance and longevity.
– Thermal sprays are largely employed for several purposes in jet engines components, such as crank shafts, piston rings, cylinders, and valves. In addition, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear (bearings and axles inside the landing gear), to withstand the forces during landing and takeoff.
– The Asia-Pacific and Middle East & African regions are expected to witness rapid expansion in the aviation sector, owing to the rising consumer incomes and investments in transportation infrastructure in the near future.
– Factors, like increasing air traffic across the world and increasing global aircraft fleet, are expected to boost the growth of the aerospace industry.
North American Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
The North American region dominated the market share in 2018. The is the second-largest producer of automotive in the world. The US aerospace industry is also thriving, owing to the strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as , China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States. The manufacturing industry of Canada is also expected to thrive during the forecast period, owing to the increasing business investment, government expenditure, and consumer spending. The aerospace industry of Canada is also witnessing strong growth. The country is the third-largest in terms of civil aircraft production, along with being second in business aircraft production and third in helicopter production, around the world. Owing to the rise of these end-user industries in the and Canada, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Thermal Spray market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Thermal Spray market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Thermal Spray ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Thermal Spray market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Thermal Spray space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Thermal Spray market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Thermal Spray Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Detailed TOC of Thermal Spray Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Expanding Automotive Manufacturing Sector in the Asia-Pacific Region
4.1.2 Rising Popularity of Thermal Spray Ceramic Coatings
4.1.3 Replacement of Hard Chrome Coating
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Emergence of Hard Trivalent Chrome Coatings
4.2.2 Issues Regarding Process Reliability and Consistency
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Coatings
5.1.2 Material
5.1.2.1 Coating Material
5.1.2.1.1 Powder
5.1.2.1.1.1 Ceramics
5.1.2.1.1.2 Metal
5.1.2.1.1.3 Polymer and Other Powders
5.1.2.1.2 Wire/Rod
5.1.2.1.3 Other Product Types (Liquid)
5.1.2.2 Supplementary Material (Auxiliary Material)
5.1.3 Thermal Spray Equipment
5.1.3.1 Thermal Spray Coating System
5.1.3.2 Dust Collection Equipment
5.1.3.3 Spray Gun and Nozzle
5.1.3.4 Feeder Equipment
5.1.3.5 Spare Parts
5.1.3.6 Noise-reducing Enclosure
5.1.3.7 Other Thermal Spray Equipment
5.2 Thermal Spray Coatings and Finishes
5.2.1 Combustion
5.2.2 Electric Energy
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Aerospace
5.3.2 Industrial Gas Turbines
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Electronics
5.3.5 Oil and Gas
5.3.6 Medical Devices
5.3.7 Energy and Power
5.3.8 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2
5.4.3.3 United Kingdom
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 5iTECH (AlSher APM LLC)
6.4.2 AMETEK Inc.
6.4.3 Ardleigh Minerals Incorporated
6.4.4 Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (AIMTEK)
6.4.5 C&M Technologies GmbH
6.4.6 Castolin Eutectic
6.4.7 Carpenter Powder Products (CRS Holdings Inc.)
6.4.8 Fujimi Incorporated
6.4.9 Thermion
6.4.10 Global Tungsten & Powders
6.4.11 HC Starck GmbH
6.4.12 HAI Inc.
6.4.13 Hoganas AB
6.4.14 Hunter Chemical LLC
6.4.15 Kennametal Inc.
6.4.16 LSN Diffusion Limited
6.4.17 Metallisation Ltd
6.4.18 Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt Ltd
6.4.19 Oerlikon
6.4.20 Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.
6.4.21 Polymet Corp.
6.4.22 Powder Alloy Corporation
6.4.23 The Fisher Barton Group (Lineage Alloys)
6.4.24 The Linde Group
6.4.25 Saint-Gobain SA
6.4.26 Sandvik AB
6.4.27 Supersonic Spray Technologies (CenterLine)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Application in the Oil and Gas Industry
7.2 Advancements in Spraying Technology
7.3 Recycling of Thermal Spray Processing Materials
