Toluene Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Key Market Trends:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Benzene & Xylene
– Benzene and Xylene accounted for the major share of the market studied, with an approximate share of almost 50% of the global market. Growing usage of xylene in paints and coatings, and industrial chemicals, along with growing usage of benzene in textiles and plastics, is expected to drive the market for benzene and xylene during the forecast period.
– The paints and coatings industry is expected to register a growth rate of around 3.5% annually, owing to the steady growth from the automotive, construction, and consumer durables sector.
– The textile industry, which also uses toluene as a solvent, is growing at a steady pace, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, dominated by countries, such as China and India.
– Hence, with the growing end-user industries, the demand for toluene is expected to rapidly increase.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China accounted for the largest market for toluene. China is the largest producer of chemicals, paints and coatings, and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing production in the country is expected to drive the market studied in China during the forecast period.
– Owing to the growing demand from the industrial and infrastructural sector, the production of paints and coatings is increasing in China. Additionally, due to such positive outlook in the industry, various major coatings manufacturers are setting up newer plants in the country.
– In 2018, AkzoNobel started operating its largest powder coatings facility, worldwide, in Changzhou, China.
– China dominates plastic production in the global market, owing to its growing demand from various industries and the continuous set up of new plants in the country.
– In 2018, ExxonMobil Corp. signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex in China. This deal not only supports the growth in the plastics industry, but also the production of various industrial chemicals.
– Such positive growth is expected to drive the studied market in the region, during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Toluene market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Market Dynamics:
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Toluene market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Toluene market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Toluene ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Toluene market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Toluene space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Toluene market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Toluene Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Toluene Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Toluene market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Toluene market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Toluene market trends that influence the global Toluene market
Detailed TOC of Toluene Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Use of Toluene as a Solvent
4.1.2 Emerging Demand from Petrochemical Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for other Aromatic Products
4.2.2 Stringent Governmental Regulations
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis
4.6 Technological Snapshot
4.7 Trade Analysis
4.8 Price Index
4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Derivative
5.1.1 Benzene and Xylene
5.1.2 Gasoline Additives
5.1.3 Toluene Diisocyanates
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Blending
5.2.2 Dyes
5.2.3 Drugs
5.2.4 Cosmetics
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Chevron Phillips
6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
6.4.4 Covestro AG
6.4.5 CPC Corporation
6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.7 Formosa Plastics
6.4.8 Lyondellbasell Industries NV
6.4.9 Nova Chemicals
6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.11 Sherwin-Williams
6.4.12 Total SA
6.4.13 SK Innovation Co. Ltd
6.4.14 Valero
6.4.15 Braskem SA
6.4.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Use in the Production of Toluene diisocynate (TDI)
