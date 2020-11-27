Toluene Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

“Toluene Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Toluene market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Benzene & Xylene

– Benzene and Xylene accounted for the major share of the market studied, with an approximate share of almost 50% of the global market. Growing usage of xylene in paints and coatings, and industrial chemicals, along with growing usage of benzene in textiles and plastics, is expected to drive the market for benzene and xylene during the forecast period.

– The paints and coatings industry is expected to register a growth rate of around 3.5% annually, owing to the steady growth from the automotive, construction, and consumer durables sector.

– The textile industry, which also uses toluene as a solvent, is growing at a steady pace, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, dominated by countries, such as China and India.

– Hence, with the growing end-user industries, the demand for toluene is expected to rapidly increase.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China accounted for the largest market for toluene. China is the largest producer of chemicals, paints and coatings, and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing production in the country is expected to drive the market studied in China during the forecast period.

– Owing to the growing demand from the industrial and infrastructural sector, the production of paints and coatings is increasing in China. Additionally, due to such positive outlook in the industry, various major coatings manufacturers are setting up newer plants in the country.

– In 2018, AkzoNobel started operating its largest powder coatings facility, worldwide, in Changzhou, China.

– China dominates plastic production in the global market, owing to its growing demand from various industries and the continuous set up of new plants in the country.

– In 2018, ExxonMobil Corp. signed a preliminary deal to build a petrochemical complex in China. This deal not only supports the growth in the plastics industry, but also the production of various industrial chemicals.

– Such positive growth is expected to drive the studied market in the region, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for toluene is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the studied market is the growing use of toluene as a solvent. Stringent governmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Benzene and Xylene segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– Growing use in the production of toluene diisocynate (TDI) is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.< Key Manufacturers Like

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG

CPC Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics

Lyondellbasell Industries NV

Nova Chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sherwin

Williams

Total SA

SK Innovation Co. Ltd

Valero

Braskem SA