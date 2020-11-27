Patient Infotainment Terminals Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Scope of the Report:

Basically a networked, rugged all-in-one touchscreen PC that can serve up bedside information and entertainment for patients while also providing look-up data for medical staff. The types of patient infotainment terminals mainly include Small Size (â‰¤ 12.5″), Medium Size (From 12.5″ to 19.5″) and Large Size (>19.5″).

The patient infotainment terminals are relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 80% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, like BEWATEC, are the leading manufacture in this area.

BEWATEC

ADVANTECH

ARBOR

ClinicAll

PDi Communication

ITI TECHNOLOGY

TEGUAR

Lincor Solutions

CliniLinc

Onyx Healthcare Inc

Barco

Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size Market Segment by Applications:

Hospital