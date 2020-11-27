Patient Infotainment Terminals Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Patient Infotainment Terminals

As per the new research of Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Basically a networked, rugged all-in-one touchscreen PC that can serve up bedside information and entertainment for patients while also providing look-up data for medical staff. The types of patient infotainment terminals mainly include Small Size (â‰¤ 12.5″), Medium Size (From 12.5″ to 19.5″) and Large Size (>19.5″).
  • The patient infotainment terminals are relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 80% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.
  • In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, like BEWATEC, are the leading manufacture in this area.
  • The worldwide market for Patient Infotainment Terminals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Patient Infotainment Terminals Introduction:

    Basically a networked, rugged all-in-one touchscreen PC that can serve up bedside information and entertainment for patients while also providing look-up data for medical staff. It all makes perfect sense and such terminals are already quite popular in Europe and other parts of the world, but the US is a bit behind the curve and is yet to discover this promising and potentially very lucrative concept.

    Top key players in Global Patient Infotainment Terminals market 2019 are:

  • BEWATEC
  • ADVANTECH
  • ARBOR
  • ClinicAll
  • PDi Communication
  • ITI TECHNOLOGY
  • TEGUAR
  • Lincor Solutions
  • CliniLinc
  • Onyx Healthcare Inc
  • Barco

  • Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Small Size
  • Medium Size
  • Large Size

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Treatment Center

    Detailed TOC of Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Patient Infotainment Terminals

    1.2 Classification of Patient Infotainment Terminals by Types

    1.2.1 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Patient Infotainment Terminals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Patient Infotainment Terminals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Patient Infotainment Terminals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Patient Infotainment Terminals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Patient Infotainment Terminals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Patient Infotainment Terminals (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Patient Infotainment Terminals Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Patient Infotainment Terminals Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Patient Infotainment Terminals Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Patient Infotainment Terminals Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Patient Infotainment Terminals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

