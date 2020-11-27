Solar Street Lights Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

Solar Street Lights

Global Solar Street Lights Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Solar Street Lights Summary:

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Scope of Solar Street Lights Report:

  • Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market with a market share of 35.56% in 2012 and 38.93% in 2017 with an increase of 3.37%. Middle East and Africa ranked the second market with the market share of 27.51% in 2016. Also, the Asia Pacific market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand. Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Tata Power Solar Systems, Jiawei, with the revenue market share of 6.31%, 3.04%, and 2.22% in 2016. The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy. Although sales of Solar Street Lights brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Solar Street Lights field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.The worldwide market for Solar Street Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 7530 million US$ in 2024, from 2950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Solar Street Lights Market:

  • Philips
  • Tata Power Solar Systems
  • Bisol
  • Leadsun
  • Su-Kam Power Systems
  • Urja Global
  • Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)
  • Jiawei
  • Yingli Solar
  • King-sun
  • BYD
  • Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Solar Street Lights Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Standalone
  • Grid Connected

    Solar Street Lights Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Residential
  • Municipal Infrastructure
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Solar Street Lights Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Solar Street Lights Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Street Lights

    1.2 Classification of Solar Street Lights by Types

    1.2.1 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Solar Street Lights Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Solar Street Lights Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Solar Street Lights Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Solar Street Lights Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Solar Street Lights Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Solar Street Lights Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Solar Street Lights Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Solar Street Lights Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Solar Street Lights Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Solar Street Lights (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solar Street Lights Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Solar Street Lights Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solar Street Lights Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Solar Street Lights Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Solar Street Lights Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Solar Street Lights Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Solar Street Lights Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Solar Street Lights Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Solar Street Lights Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Solar Street Lights Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Solar Street Lights Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Solar Street Lights Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Solar Street Lights Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

