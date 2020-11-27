New Report on Breathing Machines Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Breathing Machines Summary:

Breathing machine is a piece of equipment that facilitates breathing in the case of low oxygen levels in the blood stream. It aids the body to overcome the inability to breath normally, such as during respiratory failure. Many people suffer from afflictions such as asthmatic conditions, lung cancer and chronic obstructive lung disease. Breathing machines help the victim of lung problems carry on a more normal life by aiding the person as needed.

Scope of Breathing Machines Report:

In the last several years, global market of breathing machines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.2%. In 2016, global revenue of breathing machines is nearly 5.88 billion USD; the actual production is about 6600 K units.The global average price of breathing machines is in the decreasing trend, from 969 USD/Unit in 2012 to 88 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of breathing machines includes asthma nebulizers, PAP machines, oxygen concentrator, and ventilators, and the proportion of PAP machines in 2016 is about 33%.Breathing machines is widely used in hospitals & clinics and home healthcare. The most proportion of breathing machines is home healthcare, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 67%.USA region is the largest supplier of breathing machines, with a production market share nearly 43% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of breathing machines, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%. The worldwide market for Breathing Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 7730 million US$ in 2024, from 6170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Maquet. Segmentation Analysis: Breathing Machines Market Segment by Type, covers:

