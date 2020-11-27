Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

Vacuum Evaporation Boat

The New Report Titled: – Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Vacuum Evaporation Boat market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Vacuum Evaporation Boat:

Evaporation boat is the type of evaporation vessel used for vacuum evaporation process under high temperature.

Major manufactures of Vacuum Evaporation Boat Industry:

  • PENSC
  • Orient Special Ceramics
  • Zibo HBN
  • MTK
  • Kennametal
  • Jonye Ceramics
  • Plansee SE
  • ATTL
  • Beseem.

    Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Special Ceramics Based
  • Metal Based
  • Other Based

    Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Electronic Component
  • Packaging Materials
  • Consumer Goods
  • Other Applications

    Scope of Vacuum Evaporation Boat Report:

  • The China production of vacuum evaporation boat increases to 2005 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the China vacuum evaporation boat market is led by The East China, capturing about 96% of China vacuum evaporation boat production volume. The North China is the second-largest region-wise market with less than 2% of China market. Vacuum evaporation boat downstream is wide and recently vacuum evaporation boat has acquired increasing significance in various fields of electronic component, packaging materials, consumer goods and other applications. In China, the vacuum evaporation boat market is mainly driven by growing demand for electronic component and packaging materials which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of vacuum evaporation boat in China in 2016.Based on types of vacuum evaporation boat available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into special ceramics (BN+TiB2) based and metal (W, Mo, Ta, etc.) based vacuum evaporation boat. And market of other based vacuum evaporation boat is very small. The market for single zone vacuum evaporation boat accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, Germany, Austria, USA, etc., are the key source in the global market of vacuum evaporation boat. Despite China is a key producer of vacuum evaporation boat in the world, China imported more than 28% of its sales volume each year in the past from Germany, USA, etc. while 3M is a key source of Chinese import.At present, the major players of vacuum evaporation boat are PENSC, Orient Special Ceramics, Zibo HBN, MTK, Kennametal, Jonye Ceramics, Plansee SE, ATTL and Beseem, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 80% sales market share in 2016.Other players, which can supply vacuum evaporation boat in China, are Shengyuan Metal Materials (Mo), Luoyang Rare Metal Research Material (W, Mo, ML), Luoyang Vulcan Metal Materials (Mo), Q-carbons (Ceramics), etc.The worldwide market for Vacuum Evaporation Boat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vacuum Evaporation Boat

    1.2 Classification of Vacuum Evaporation Boat by Types

    1.2.1 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Vacuum Evaporation Boat Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Vacuum Evaporation Boat Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Vacuum Evaporation Boat Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Vacuum Evaporation Boat Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Vacuum Evaporation Boat Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Vacuum Evaporation Boat (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vacuum Evaporation Boat Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Evaporation Boat Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

