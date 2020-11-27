Waste Heat Recovery System Market Report: Top Companies, In-Depth Market Analysis and With Inputs from Industry Experts Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Waste Heat Recovery System Summary:

Waste Heat Recovery System is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, to lower fuel demand. The largest sources of waste heat for most industries are exhaust and flue gases and heated air from heating systems such as high-temperature gases from burners in process heating; lower temperature gases from heat treating furnaces, dryers, and heaters; and heat from heat exchangers, cooling liquids, and gases.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, the growth rate of global waste heat recovery system market is very as high as 8.64%, due to the fast development of cement industry. In 2016, the global Waste Heat Recovery System production may be 334 units, growth 7.05% year-on-year.In the next several years, the development of global waste heat recovery system production may be still fast without extraordinary circumstances. The global Waste Heat Recovery System production is expected to be 454 units in 2021.In the global production market of waste heat recovery system, Europe is the largest supplier with nearly one third of the total production market. Following Europe, Japan occupies production market share of 28.53%. In the consumption market, Asia is the largest consumption market due to the developed real estate industry. Among these Asian countries, China is the largest consumption market, especially the government introducing supportive policies continually.The worldwide market for Waste Heat Recovery System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 2940 million US$ in 2024, from 2230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

ABB

MHI

Siemens

GE

Kawasaki

Ormat

Foster Wheeler

Bosch

Echogen Power Systems

EST (Wasabi)

Thermax Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steam System

Organic Rankine Cycle System

Kalina Cycle System

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Petroleum Refining

Heavy Metal Production

Cement

Chemical