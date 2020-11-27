Hoverboard Scooters Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024!!

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A self-balancing scooter or self-balancing two-wheeled board, commonly referred to as a “hoverboard”, is a type of portable, rechargeable battery-powered scooter. They typically consist of two wheels arranged side-by-side, with two small platforms between the wheels, on which the rider stands. The device is controlled by the rider’s feet, standing on the built-in gyroscopic, sensored pads.

IO Hawk

Swagway

Phunkeeduck

Better Wheels

Razor Hovertrax

MonoRover

Powerboard

Skque

Leray Two Wheel

Cyboard

Chic Robotics

Street Saw

Jetson

Fiturbo

Vecaro

Space board

Megawheels

Bluefin

Market Segment by Type, covers:

6.5inch

8inch

10inch

6.5inch

8inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Teenagers use

Scope of the Report:

US is the largest consuming market, which accounts for more than 80% market share in terms of sales in 2015..With the strict regulation, the US market fall a lot in 2016,but we believe the potential market in USA is still huge.

China is the global main manufacturer base, especially in Shenzhen and Zhejiang. Chic is the first manufacturer of a mature hoverboard product. In the long term, China will continue to be most competitive production base for the hoverboard scooter industry. More strict industry standard will help for a better competitive background. It’s expected that UL certification will foster more connections between the distributors and small manufacturers.

Although sales of hoverboard scooter products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without quality management understanding and industry support not enter into the hoverboard scooters industry hastily.