Hand Trucks Market Report 2020: Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Hand Trucks

Global Hand Trucks Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Hand Trucks Summary:

Hand truck, is an L-shaped box-moving handcart with handles at one end, wheels at the base, with a small ledge to set objects on, flat against the floor when the hand-truck is upright.

Scope of Hand Trucks Report:

  • The global production of Hand Trucks is about 19822 K Units in 2016, China is the largest produce region in 2016, the production volume is about 8732 K Unit, the market share is about 44.05%; Southeast Asia is the second largest produce region in 2016, the production is about 3153 K Unit, the market share is about 15.90%;
  • The average price of Hand Trucks is about 96 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 22.67%, the gross margin shows downstream trend;
  • The hand trucks can be divided into 5 types, Under 150 pound, 150-300 pound, 300-600 pound, 600-1,000 pound, Over 1,000 pound. The 300-600 pound occupies largest market share about 41.24% in 2016; the hand trucks can be divided into four types by application which are Transport stations, Retail, Households, Other. The Retail occupies about 51.86% market share;
  • In the future, with the development of technology and economic level, and the ownership of Hand Trucks keeps rising, the Hand Trucks will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.The worldwide market for Hand Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Hand Trucks Market:

  • Harper Trucks
  • Inc.
  • Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product)
  • Magliner
  • Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing
  • Inc.)
  • Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Qingdao Taifa Group
  • B&P Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett)
  • Wesco Industrial Products
  • LLC.
  • Maker Group Industry Limited
  • BIL Group
  • The Fairbanks Company
  • Qingdao Giant Industry&Trading
  • Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology
  • Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co.
  • Ltd..

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Hand Trucks Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Steel Hand Trucks
  • Aluminum Hand Trucks

    Hand Trucks Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Offline Sales
  • Online Sales

    Detailed TOC of Global Hand Trucks Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Hand Trucks Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hand Trucks

    1.2 Classification of Hand Trucks by Types

    1.2.1 Global Hand Trucks Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Hand Trucks Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hand Trucks Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Hand Trucks Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hand Trucks Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Hand Trucks Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hand Trucks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hand Trucks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hand Trucks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hand Trucks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hand Trucks Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Hand Trucks (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hand Trucks Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Hand Trucks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hand Trucks Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Hand Trucks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Hand Trucks Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hand Trucks Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hand Trucks Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hand Trucks Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Hand Trucks Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hand Trucks Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Hand Trucks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Hand Trucks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Hand Trucks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Hand Trucks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Hand Trucks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

