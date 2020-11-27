Hand Trucks Market Report 2020: Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Hand Trucks Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume.

Hand Trucks Summary:

Hand truck, is an L-shaped box-moving handcart with handles at one end, wheels at the base, with a small ledge to set objects on, flat against the floor when the hand-truck is upright.

Scope of Hand Trucks Report:

The global production of Hand Trucks is about 19822 K Units in 2016, China is the largest produce region in 2016, the production volume is about 8732 K Unit, the market share is about 44.05%; Southeast Asia is the second largest produce region in 2016, the production is about 3153 K Unit, the market share is about 15.90%;

The average price of Hand Trucks is about 96 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 22.67%, the gross margin shows downstream trend;

The hand trucks can be divided into 5 types, Under 150 pound, 150-300 pound, 300-600 pound, 600-1,000 pound, Over 1,000 pound. The 300-600 pound occupies largest market share about 41.24% in 2016; the hand trucks can be divided into four types by application which are Transport stations, Retail, Households, Other. The Retail occupies about 51.86% market share;

In the future, with the development of technology and economic level, and the ownership of Hand Trucks keeps rising, the Hand Trucks will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market. The worldwide market for Hand Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Major Players playing dynamic role in Hand Trucks Market:

Harper Trucks

Inc.

Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product)

Magliner

Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing

Inc.)

Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co.

Ltd.

Qingdao Taifa Group

B&P Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett)

Wesco Industrial Products

LLC.

Maker Group Industry Limited

BIL Group

The Fairbanks Company

Qingdao Giant Industry&Trading

Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology

Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co.

Ltd.. Segmentation Analysis: Hand Trucks Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steel Hand Trucks

Aluminum Hand Trucks Hand Trucks Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Offline Sales