PV (Photovoltaics) Market 2020 | Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers Sales, Consumption Volume, Cost Structures Forecast 2024

PV (Photovoltaics)

Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

PV (Photovoltaics) Summary:

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume.

Scope of the Report:

  • Solar PV Industry achieved rapid development these years; Global capacity and production have a great development. In 2016, Global Market Size of Solar PV is nearly 38594.78 M USD; the actual sale is about 70546 MW.
  • China is the largest Solar PV region of Solar PV, with a sales market share nearly 31.94% in 2016. Asia pacific owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.
  • The cost of PV has dropped dramatically as the industry has scaled up manufacturing and incrementally improved the technology with new materials. Installation costs have come down too with more experienced and trained installers. However, the U.S. still remains behind other nations that have stronger national policies to shift energy use from fossil fuels to solar. Globally, the U.S. is the fourth largest market for PV installations behind world leaders Germany, Japan and Spain.
  • Most modern solar cells are made from either crystalline silicon or thin-film semiconductor material. Silicon cells are more efficient at converting sunlight to electricity, but generally have higher manufacturing costs. Thin-film materials typically have lower efficiencies, but can be simpler and less costly to manufacture. A specialized category of solar cells – called multi-junction or tandem cells – are used in applications requiring very low weight and very high efficiencies, such as satellites and military applications. All types of PV systems are widely used today in a variety of applications.
  • Although there are many pessimistic factors, but the Solar PV industry is a clear development trend from 2016, the installation of Solar PV was about 70.55 GW, a huge increase compared to 2015. And in 2017, it is expected that the installation will have a great increase. Undoubtedly, the total capacity and production of Solar PV will be expanding in the following years.The worldwide market for PV (Photovoltaics) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.2% over the next five years, will reach 85200 million US$ in 2024, from 42700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in PV (Photovoltaics) Market:

  • Jinko Solar
  • Trina Solar
  • Canadian Solar
  • Hanwha
  • JA Solar
  • First Solar
  • ReneSola
  • Yingli
  • SunPower
  • Eging PV
  • Chint Group
  • Shunfeng
  • Risen
  • Solarworld
  • REC Group
  • CSUN
  • Hareonsolar
  • Kyocera Solar
  • Solar Frontier
  • HT-SAAE
  • SoloPower
  • NSP
  • Hanergy

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Single Crystal Silicon
  • Polycrystalline Silicon
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Ground Station

    Detailed TOC of Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 PV (Photovoltaics) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PV (Photovoltaics)

    1.2 Classification of PV (Photovoltaics) by Types

    1.2.1 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) PV (Photovoltaics) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) PV (Photovoltaics) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) PV (Photovoltaics) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) PV (Photovoltaics) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) PV (Photovoltaics) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of PV (Photovoltaics) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PV (Photovoltaics) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PV (Photovoltaics) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PV (Photovoltaics) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PV (Photovoltaics) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa PV (Photovoltaics) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

