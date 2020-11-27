Oral Spray Market Cost Structure: Up-Stream Raw Materials, Down-Stream Buyers, Technological Updates and Future Prospects 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Oral Spray

The New Report Titled: – Global Oral Spray Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Oral Spray market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Oral Spray:

Oral Spray is a product sprayed into the mouth for the purpose of eliminating (or at least covering up) halitosis or treat diseases like cold, cough, stomatitis and some others. The common flavors include cinnamon, spearmint and peppermint. With a handy pocket-sized spray bottle, the oral spray is convenient to use.

Major manufactures of Oral Spray Industry:

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Sunstar
  • Lion Corporation
  • Dr. Fresh
  • Inc
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Periproducts
  • Hello Products LLC
  • OraLabs
  • Melaleuca
  • Inc
  • MC Schiffer Gmbh
  • Dentaid
  • Kangwang Cosmetics
  • CloSYS
  • Philips
  • Thera Breath
  • Cetylite
  • Inc.
  • Amway
  • INFINITUS
  • Weimeizhi
  • EO products
  • Helago-Pharma GmbH
  • Xlear
  • Longrich
  • Onuge Oral Care
  • Bee Brand Medico Dental
  • Comvita
  • Cold-EEZE (ProPhase Labs)
  • Nutra Pharma
  • GW Pharma
  • Suda Ltd
  • King Bio
  • Hongqi Pharma
  • Tianlong Pharma
  • ZSM.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Oral Spray Market

    Oral Spray Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Daily Oral Care Spray
  • Drug Oral Spray
  • Others

    Oral Spray Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Medicine
  • Skincare Products
  • Other

    Scope of Oral Spray Report:

  • Daily Oral Care Spray is used as Mouth Freshener, Mouth Moisturizing, Oral Sanitary appliances, etc. Global key manufacturers: Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar, Lion Corporation, Dr. Fresh, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Periproducts, Hello Products LLC, OraLabs, CloSYS, Philips , Thera Breath, Cetylite, Inc. and so on. Drug Oral Spray key manufacturers include Cold-EEZE, Nutra Pharma, GW Pharma, Suda, King Bio Hongqi Pharma, Tianlong Pharma, ZSM and so on.
  • The production of Daily Oral Care Spray was 159919K Units in 2014, of which 33.66% is produced in US, 23.02% is produced in Europe. The production of Drug Oral Spray was 153542K Units in 2014, of which 49.68% % is produced in US, 33.48% % is produced in Europe
  • US and Europe are the major Daily Oral Care Spray and Drug Oral Spray sales markets, with global market share of 30.07% and 21.13% in 2014 in Daily Oral Care Spray and 55.16% and 32.03% in 2014 with Drug Oral Spray. China is a potential market; the market share is gradually increased year by year. But Chinese local brands accounted for very little, consumer acceptance of local brands in the China is quite low.
  • The worldwide market for Oral Spray is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

