Report 2024 of Popcorn Makers Market Consumption (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications

A popcorn maker (also called a popcorn popper) is a machine used to pop popcorn. Since ancient times popcorn has been a popular snack food, produced through the explosive expansion of kernels of heated corn (maize). Commercial large-scale popcorn machines were invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Many types of small-scale home methods for popping corn also exist.

Popcorn Maker is widely used for home use and commercial use. The proportion of Popcorn Maker for the two field of use is similar in 2016. The trend of popcorn makers for home use is increasing.

Market competition is intense. Gold Medal Products, Cretors, Nostalgia Electrics, Great Northern Popcorn, Presto, Paragon-Manufactured Fun, West Bend, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

The worldwide market for Popcorn Makers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Major Players playing dynamic role in Popcorn Makers Market:

Gold Medal Products

Cretors

Nostalgia Electrics

Great Northern Popcorn

Presto

Paragon-Manufactured Fun

West Bend

Severin

Wabash Valley Farms

Snappy Popcorn

REMACOM

Sanyei Corporation

ITO

Magic Seal

VERLY

Mei Yu

Orbit Electrodomestic

Skyline Home Appliances.

Popcorn Makers Market Segment by Type, covers:

<10 Cups

<10 Cups

10-20 Cups

> 20 Cups

Popcorn Makers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Home Use