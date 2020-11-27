Report 2024 of Popcorn Makers Market Consumption (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications

Popcorn Makers

Global Popcorn Makers Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Popcorn Makers Summary:

A popcorn maker (also called a popcorn popper) is a machine used to pop popcorn. Since ancient times popcorn has been a popular snack food, produced through the explosive expansion of kernels of heated corn (maize). Commercial large-scale popcorn machines were invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Many types of small-scale home methods for popping corn also exist.

Scope of Popcorn Makers Report:

  • Popcorn Maker is widely used for home use and commercial use. The proportion of Popcorn Maker for the two field of use is similar in 2016. The trend of popcorn makers for home use is increasing.
  • Market competition is intense. Gold Medal Products, Cretors, Nostalgia Electrics, Great Northern Popcorn, Presto, Paragon-Manufactured Fun, West Bend, etc. are the leaders of the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Popcorn Makers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Popcorn Makers Market:

  • Gold Medal Products
  • Cretors
  • Nostalgia Electrics
  • Great Northern Popcorn
  • Presto
  • Paragon-Manufactured Fun
  • West Bend
  • Severin
  • Wabash Valley Farms
  • Snappy Popcorn
  • REMACOM
  • Sanyei Corporation
  • ITO
  • Magic Seal
  • VERLY
  • Mei Yu
  • Orbit Electrodomestic
  • Skyline Home Appliances.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Popcorn Makers Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • <10 Cups
  • 10-20 Cups
  • > 20 Cups

    Popcorn Makers Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use

    Detailed TOC of Global Popcorn Makers Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Popcorn Makers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Popcorn Makers

    1.2 Classification of Popcorn Makers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Popcorn Makers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Popcorn Makers Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Popcorn Makers Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Popcorn Makers Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Popcorn Makers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Popcorn Makers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Popcorn Makers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Popcorn Makers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Popcorn Makers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Popcorn Makers (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Popcorn Makers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Popcorn Makers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Popcorn Makers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Popcorn Makers Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Popcorn Makers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Popcorn Makers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Popcorn Makers Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Popcorn Makers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Popcorn Makers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Popcorn Makers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Popcorn Makers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Popcorn Makers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Popcorn Makers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

