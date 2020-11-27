Blood Bank Information System Market Size, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Upside and Future Investments

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A blood bank is a bank of blood or blood components, gathered as a result of blood donation, stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. To provide web based communication there are numbers of online web based blood bank management system exists for communicating between department of blood centers and hospitals, to satisfy blood necessity, to buy, sale and stock the blood, to give information about this blood. Manual systems as compared to Computer Based Information Systems are time consuming, laborious, and costly.

Roper Industries

Haemonetics

Cerner Corporation

McKesson

Mak-System

Integrated Medical Systems

Mediware

Compugroup

SCC Soft Computer

Zhongde Gaoye

Blood Bank Computer Systems

Jinfeng Yitong

Fengde

IT Synergistics

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Blood Bank Information System Market

Blood Donor Management Module

Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module

Hospital

The global average price of Blood Bank Information System is in the decreasing trend, from 422 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 412 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Blood Bank Information System includes Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module and Other, and the proportion of Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module in 2015 is about 59%.Blood Bank Information System is widely used in Hospital and Blood Station. The most proportion of Blood Bank Information System is used in hospital, and the market share in 2015 is about 65%. North America region is the largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, enjoying production market share about 26% in 2015.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%. Market competition is intense. Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The global Blood Bank Information System market is valued at 810 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1260 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Bank Information System.