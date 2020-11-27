Interior Architectural Coatings Market – Trends Assessment by 2025

The Interior Architectural Coatings Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Interior Architectural Coatings Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Architectural coatings are paints and other coatings used to coat buildings and homes. The coatings are typically applied with brushes, rollers or sprayers.

Interior Architectural Coatings can be used for applications like home decoration, public facility interior design and commercial building interior decoration.

The global Interior Architectural Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ 45340 million by 2026, from US$ 33600 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Interior Architectural Coatings volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Interior Architectural Coatings market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Interior Architectural Coatings

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Interior Architectural Coatings market are:

AkzoNobel

Asian Paints

BASF

Benjamin Moore

Masco

DAW

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Interior Architectural Coatings market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

by Resin Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

by Technology

Water Based

Solvent Based

By Application:

Home Decoration

Public Facility Building

Commercial Building