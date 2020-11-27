Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Report 2020: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

As per the new research of Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Video intercom manufacturers have begun moving toward IP-based systems with higher video quality. Specifically, people want the total situational awareness that an integrated system can provide.Responding to customer demand, video intercom companies are evolving from analog to IP-based systems. Moving the intercom technology from analog to IP enables users to view visitors via the intercom’s cameras, and then to communicate with them from a remote location.Some of the disadvantages of analog systems include high-cost installation, installation complications and distance concerns, but analog-based systems will continue to be an option based on economic factors. Still, thanks to its many benefits — including higher resolution and remote access, manufacturers are moving toward recommending IP-based transitions for their customers.
  • The worldwide market for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2024, from 1780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Introduction:

    An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

    Top key players in Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market 2019 are:

  • SAMSUNG
  • TCS
  • Urmet
  • COMMAX
  • Guangdong Anjubao
  • Comelit Group
  • MOX
  • Zicom
  • Aurine Technology
  • Leelen Technology
  • WRT Security System
  • Siedle
  • Nippotec
  • Fujiang QSA
  • ShenZhen SoBen
  • Zhuhai Taichuan
  • Sanrun Electronic
  • 2N
  • Kocom
  • Shenzhen Competition
  • Quanzhou Jiale
  • Jacques Technologies

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Analog Type
  • IP Type

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential
  • Public Use
  • Industrial Use
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

    1.2 Classification of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment by Types

    1.2.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

