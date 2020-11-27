Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Report 2020: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Video intercom manufacturers have begun moving toward IP-based systems with higher video quality. Specifically, people want the total situational awareness that an integrated system can provide.Responding to customer demand, video intercom companies are evolving from analog to IP-based systems. Moving the intercom technology from analog to IP enables users to view visitors via the intercom’s cameras, and then to communicate with them from a remote location.Some of the disadvantages of analog systems include high-cost installation, installation complications and distance concerns, but analog-based systems will continue to be an option based on economic factors. Still, thanks to its many benefits — including higher resolution and remote access, manufacturers are moving toward recommending IP-based transitions for their customers.

The worldwide market for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2024, from 1780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Introduction: An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method. Top key players in Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market 2019 are:

SAMSUNG

TCS

Urmet

COMMAX

Guangdong Anjubao

Comelit Group

MOX

Zicom

Aurine Technology

Leelen Technology

WRT Security System

Siedle

Nippotec

Fujiang QSA

ShenZhen SoBen

Zhuhai Taichuan

Sanrun Electronic

2N

Kocom

Shenzhen Competition

Quanzhou Jiale

Jacques Technologies Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Analog Type

IP Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Public Use

Industrial Use