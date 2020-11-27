Emerging Shaft Drive Bike Market Research Report 2020: Concentration Rate and forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A shaft-driven bicycle is a bicycle that uses a drive shaft instead of a chain to transmit power from the pedals to the wheel. Shaft drives were introduced over a century ago, but were mostly supplanted by chain-driven bicycles due to the gear ranges possible with sprockets and derailleurs. Recently, due to advancements in internal gear technology, a small number of modern shaft-driven bicycles have been introduced.

Mobike

TDJDC

Dynamic Bicycles

Brikbikes

Beixo

Maruishi Cycle Ltd.

Shaft Drive Bike Market Segment by Type, covers:

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Commuter Bike

Touring Bike

Shaft Drive Bike Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Personal