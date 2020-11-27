Solder Preform Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2024

Solder Preform

Global Solder Preform Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Solder Preform Summary:

Solder Preform is pre-forms of solid solder alloys with potential to change the future. Combination of machining technologies such as rolling and pressing are used to process the solder alloy into various shapes like squares, rectangles, washers and discs. Typical sizes range from .010″ (.254mm) up to 2″ (50.8mm). Smaller and larger sizes, as well as custom shapes, are also available.

Scope of the Solder Preform Report:

  • Solder preform offers accurate solder deposition for various soldering processes. Solder preforms have various shape, such as squares, rectangles, washers, discs etc. According to its component, solder preforms can be divided into Au base, Ag based, In based, Sn-Pb as well as other types. When considering the lead content, lead-free has been the prominent trend.
  • The worldwide market for Solder Preform is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.
  • This report focuses on the Solder Preform in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Solder Preform Market:

  • Ametek
  • Alpha
  • Kester
  • Indium Corporation
  • Pfarr
  • Nihon Handa
  • SMIC
  • Harris Products
  • AIM
  • Nihon Superior
  • Fromosol
  • Guangzhou Xianyi
  • Shanghai Huaqing
  • Solderwell Advanced Materials
  • SIGMA Tin Alloy

  • Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Lead Free
  • Leaded

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Military & Aerospace
  • Medical
  • Semiconductor
  • Electronics
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Solder Preform Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Solder Preform Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solder Preform

    1.2 Classification of Solder Preform by Types

    1.2.1 Global Solder Preform Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Solder Preform Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Solder Preform Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Solder Preform Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Solder Preform Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Solder Preform Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Solder Preform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Solder Preform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Solder Preform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Solder Preform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Solder Preform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Solder Preform (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solder Preform Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Solder Preform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solder Preform Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Solder Preform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Solder Preform Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Solder Preform Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Solder Preform Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Solder Preform Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Solder Preform Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Solder Preform Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Solder Preform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Solder Preform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Solder Preform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Solder Preform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Solder Preform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

