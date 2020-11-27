Smart Implantable Pumps Market 2020 Global Size, Trends, Potential Growth Key Factors, Growth Factor

As per the American Heart Association, around 46% of the adults in the U.S. are likely to have hypertension. Center from Diseases and Prevention (CDC) states that stroke kills around 1,40,000 people in the U.S. each year. The rising prevalence of heart failure and hypertension is expected to drive the global “smart implantable pumps” market. These pumps are one of the most advanced drug delivery systems implanted beneath the skin of patients. Smart implantable pump technology administers steady drug dosage in patients suffering from chronic diseases. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies by governments and increasing healthcare expenses are factors responsible for smart implantable pumps market growth. With the introduction of wireless technology, the demand for smart implantable pumps is likely to increase. Patients and clinicians can easily monitor and control their implants wirelessly with the help of smartphones.
Smart Implantable Pumps Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Micro Pumps
- Perfusion Pumps
By Application
- Cardiovascular
- Pain Control
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
