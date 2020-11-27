Emerging Railway Equipment Market Research Report 2020: Concentration Rate and forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Railway Equipment Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Railway Equipment Report:

The demand for freight rolling stock is significantly high in the global railroad equipment manufacturing market. This demand is basically due to the hike in the prices of fuel across the globe at it acts as the key source behind the working of the transportation industry. This has shifted the trend of freight transport to rails from trucks.

Companies operating in the railroad equipment manufacturing industry are involved in the manufacturing of brakes, locomotives, passenger rail cars and freight, and other parts used in operating railroads. The transport equipment manufacturing industry has become the pivot for economic developments across several countries worldwide. The demand for these Equipment has intensified owing to the rising volume of transported products and the expansion of the distance covered by logistics vehicles. This particular trend is expected to gain traction over the coming years.

Region-wise, Europe and Asia Pacific are the leading regions in terms of manufacturing of railroad equipment. This growth is mainly due to effective policies and large scale investment by leading companies and governments. Brazil, China, and India have been identified as emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region. China’s Ministry of Railways is the main purchaser of industry products, which are largely supplied by state-owned operator, CRRC Corporation Limited. The dominance of the company makes this industry a virtual duopoly.

The key companies are CRRC, Siemens, Alstom, Bombardier, CRECG, CRCC, General Electric, Hitachi, Transmashholding, Voestalpine, Toshiba, Kawasaki, Hyundai Rotem, CRSC, Wabtec and etc.

