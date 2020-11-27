Advocacy Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2024

Advocacy Software

Global Advocacy Software Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Advocacy Software Summary:

Advocacy software gives the tools that you need to connect people to elect officials and enable to create a powerful advocacy strategy. Also it mobilizes customers to support B2B marketing objectives: more recommendations, referrals and references, more authentic customer content, extended social reach, customer-driven innovation and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Advocacy Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 41% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 27%, and Japan is followed with the share about 9%.
  • Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge, CQ-Roll Call, Capitol Impact Phone2Action, RAP, Index, Votility are the key suppliers in global market. Top ten took up about 26.61% of the global revenue in 2016. Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge and CQ-Roll Call which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.
  • The global Advocacy Software market is valued at 490 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 770 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Advocacy Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Advocacy Software Market:

  • One Click Politics
  • The Soft Edge
  • CQ-Roll Call
  • Capitol Impact
  • Blackbaud
  • Phone2Action
  • RAP Index
  • Votility
  • Salsa
  • Queue Technologies
  • Customer Advocacy
  • Annex Cloud
  • PostBeyond
  • SocialChorus
  • Influitive

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Fast-run
  • Type II

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Enterprise propaganda
  • Government election
  • Organize fund-raising

    Detailed TOC of Global Advocacy Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Advocacy Software Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Advocacy Software

    1.2 Classification of Advocacy Software by Types

    1.2.1 Global Advocacy Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Advocacy Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Advocacy Software Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Advocacy Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Advocacy Software Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Advocacy Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Advocacy Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Advocacy Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Advocacy Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Advocacy Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Advocacy Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Advocacy Software (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Advocacy Software Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Advocacy Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Advocacy Software Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Advocacy Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Advocacy Software Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Advocacy Software Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Advocacy Software Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Advocacy Software Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Advocacy Software Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Advocacy Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Advocacy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Advocacy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Advocacy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Advocacy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Advocacy Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

