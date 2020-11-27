P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Report 2020: Current Trade Leaders, Revenue Metrics and Future Roadmap 2024

sambit 2 hours ago

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3)

Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13997152

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Summary:

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

Scope of the Report:

  • China is the leading production regions of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3). The production in China is 370 MT in 2017, taking 93.20% of the global production. This indicates that in other regions such as Europe, USA there are few manfuacturers producing P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) and China is also the main exporting country.
  • The main manufacturers include Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical, Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical, Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf, Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical and Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech. These companies are all from China, further showing China becomes the biggest manufacturing region in the world. Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical is the biggest manufacturer and in 2016 the company produced 75.69 MT, taking 26.68% of the global production
  • We predict that the global market volume of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) will reach 505.20 MT by 2023.
  • The worldwide market for P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 15 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market

    Major Players playing dynamic role in P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market:

  • Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical
  • Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical
  • Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf
  • Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical
  • Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Purity≥99%
  • Purity＜99%

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Esmolol Hydrochloride
  • Cetraxate Hydrochloride
  • Other

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13997152

    Detailed TOC of Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3)

    1.2 Classification of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) by Types

    1.2.1 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13997152

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Pacific LDPE Extrusion Coating Market Size Segmented by Deployment, Delivery Platform, End-User, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2025

    Traffic Barriers Market Size Latest Report 2020 Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Laser Micro Perforation Market Size 2020 Report Includes Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

    Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Size, Share Report 2020 Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit till 2025 With Impact of COVID-19

    Impact of Covid-19 on Plastic Bottles Market Size 2020 to 2025 Segmentation at Region Level Including Market Revenue, Share and Price Analysis

    Hoist Market Size 2020 Trends, Research, Development Status, Opportunities, Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2026

    In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Industry Share, Revenue by Key Players and Development Strategy till 2025

    Rifampin Market Size 2026: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies with Impact of COVID-19 on Industry

    Military Wearable Sensors Market 2020: By Key Players, Market Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    Special Enzyme Market Size Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2026

    Sinus Dilation Systems Market Size Latest Report 2020 Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    • Next Post

    Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

    Fri Nov 27 , 2020
    “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.” Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, […]

    You May Like

    Subscribe US Now