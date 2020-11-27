Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

Calcium Hypochlorite

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Calcium Hypochlorite Summary:

Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound with formula Ca(ClO)2. It is sold as a white, solid concentrate in granular, tablet or briquette form with a distinct chlorine odor. Calcium hypochlorite is widely used as a disinfectant and bleaching agent. It is considered more stable and has greater available chlorine than sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach).

Scope of Calcium Hypochlorite Report:

  • Calcium hypochlorite production has relatively low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world calcium hypochlorite industry. The main market players are Lonza, Axiall, Barchemicals, Nippon Soda, Tosoh, Weilite and Salt & Chemical Complex.The sales of calcium hypochlorite is expected to increase to 466118 MT in 2018 from 391617 MT in 2013 with an average growth rate of about 3.54%. The sales market is concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.The global revenue increased with the 0.91% average increasing rate. Asia-Pacific is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. This region occupied 52.26% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite in 2017. The sales shares of North America and Europe were 22.63% and 18.53%.Calcium hypochlorite is mainly applied in water treating agent production and bleach production. And water treating agent application and bleach application consumed 64.00% and 25.36% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite respectively in 2017. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more calcium hypochlorite. So, calcium hypochlorite has a huge market potential in the future.The major raw materials for calcium hypochlorite are calcium hydroxide, sodium hydroxide and chlorine, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of calcium hypochlorite, and then impact the price of calcium hypochlorite.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Calcium Hypochlorite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Calcium Hypochlorite Market:

  • Lonza
  • Axiall
  • Barchemicals
  • Nippon Soda
  • Tosoh
  • Nankai Chemical
  • Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
  • Weilite
  • Salt & Chemical Complex
  • Nanke
  • Yufeng
  • Kaifeng
  • Jiansheng
  • Xinze
  • Huanghua Kaifeng
  • Ruifuxin.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Calcium Hypochlorite Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Calcium Process
  • Sodium Process

    Calcium Hypochlorite Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Water Treating Agent
  • Bleach
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Calcium Hypochlorite Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Calcium Hypochlorite

    1.2 Classification of Calcium Hypochlorite by Types

    1.2.1 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Calcium Hypochlorite Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Calcium Hypochlorite Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Calcium Hypochlorite Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Calcium Hypochlorite Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Calcium Hypochlorite Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Calcium Hypochlorite (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Calcium Hypochlorite Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Calcium Hypochlorite Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Calcium Hypochlorite Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Calcium Hypochlorite Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Calcium Hypochlorite Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

