New Report on Maraging Steel Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Maraging Steel

Global Maraging Steel Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024

About Maraging Steel:

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

Major manufactures of Maraging Steel Industry:

  • Hitachi Metals
  • Universal Stainless
  • Villares Metals
  • Dongbei Special Steel Group
  • NIPPON KOSHUHA
  • Bao steel
  • Daido Steel
  • Aubert & Dural
  • Bohler.

    Maraging Steel Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Grade 200
  • Grade 250
  • Grade 300
  • Grade 350

    Maraging Steel Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Aerospace
  • Hydrospace
  • Tooling

    Scope of Maraging Steel Report:

  • The global average price of Maraging Steel is fluctuating, from 32.2 USD/Kg in 2012 to 29.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuating trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Maraging Steel includes Grade 200, Grade 250, Grade 300 and Grade 350. Maraging steels tend to be described by a number (200, 250, 300 or 350), which indicates the approximate nominal tensile strength in thousands of pounds per square inch; the compositions and required properties are defined in MIL-S-46850D. The higher grades have more cobalt and titanium in the alloy; the compositions below are taken from table 1 of MIL-S-46850D.The proportion of Grade 200 in 2016 is about 30.1%, and the proportion of Grade 250 in 2016 is about 27.9%. Maraging Steel is application in Aerospace, Hydrospace and Tooling. The proportion of Maraging Steel used in Aerospace is about 47.9% in 2016.
  • Market competition is not intense. Hitachi Metals, Universal Stainless, Villares Metals, etc. are the major manufacturers of Maraging Steel. Maraging steel can also be defined as aged steel which is treated with heat and other techniques to cool slowly for strong materials. There is high scope for the Maraging Steel Market in various regions across the globe in the upcoming years..The worldwide market for Maraging Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 16 million US$ in 2024, from 13 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Maraging Steel Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Maraging Steel Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Maraging Steel

    1.2 Classification of Maraging Steel by Types

    1.2.1 Global Maraging Steel Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Maraging Steel Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Maraging Steel Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Maraging Steel Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Maraging Steel Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Maraging Steel Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Maraging Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Maraging Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Maraging Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Maraging Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Maraging Steel Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Maraging Steel (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Maraging Steel Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Maraging Steel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Maraging Steel Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Maraging Steel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Maraging Steel Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Maraging Steel Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Maraging Steel Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Maraging Steel Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Maraging Steel Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Maraging Steel Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Maraging Steel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Maraging Steel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Maraging Steel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Maraging Steel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Maraging Steel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

