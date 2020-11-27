Brake Wear Indicator Market Report with Capacity and Share by Manufacturers, Forecast Report 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Brake Wear Indicator:

This report studies the Brake Wear Indicator market. A Brake wear indicator is used to warn the user and/or owner of a vehicle that the brake pad is in need of replacement. The main area of use for this is on motor vehicles with more than three wheels. However brake wear indicators are also useful for brake pads in industrial applications, including wind turbines and cranes.

Major manufactures of Brake Wear Indicator Industry:

Federal Mogul

BOSCH

Delphi

WABCO

FTE

Brembo

TRW

CAT

Standard

SADECA

Continental

NUCAP

ACDelco

DMA

JURID

Meyle

Bendix

Herth+Buss

Brake Wear Indicator Market Segment by Type, covers:

Electrical Indicator

Audible Indicator Brake Wear Indicator Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

OEMs

Aftermarket Scope of Brake Wear Indicator Report:

The global average price of brake wear indicator is in the decreasing trend, from 6.40 USD/Unit in 2012 to 5.95 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of brake wear indicator includes electrical indicator and audible indicator, and the sales proportion of electrical indicator in 2016 is about 53%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.