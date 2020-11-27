Trailer Axle Market Development Factors, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Scope and Forecast Till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Trailer Axle:

This report studies the Trailer Axle market. An axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear. On wheeled vehicles, the axle may be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. In the former case, bearings or bushings are provided at the mounting points where the axle is supported. In the latter case, a bearing or bushing sits inside a central hole in the wheel to allow the wheel or gear to rotate around the axle. Sometimes, especially on bicycles, the latter type axle is referred to as a spindle.

Major manufactures of Trailer Axle Industry:

DexKo

Meritor

BPW Group

Fuwa-K-Hitch

JOST Axle Systems

SAF-HOLLAND

Hendrickson

Shandong Huayue

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Capacity: Lower than 8,000 lbs

Capacity: Lower than 8,000 lbs

Capacity: 8,000-15,000 lbs

Capacity: 15,000-25,000 lbs

Capacity: More Than 25,000 lbs Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

For Light Weight Trailers (Smaller than semi-truck trailers)

For Medium Weight Trailers

For Heavy Trailers (Larger than 10,000 lbs) Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of trailer axle developed stably, with an average growth rate of 7.91%. In 2016, global revenue of trailer axle is nearly 1133.01 M USD; the actual production is about 5546.7 K Units.

The global average price of trailer axle is in the decreasing trend, from 224.9 USD/Unit in 2012 to 204.3 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

USA region is the largest supplier of trailer axle, with a production market share about 31.99% in 2016. EU is the second largest supplier of trailer axle, enjoying production market share nearly 31.81% in 2016.