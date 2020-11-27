GPS Tracking Devices Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About GPS Tracking Devices:

This report studies the GPS Tracking Devices market, the GPS Tracking Devices are the devices used for vehicles, airplane, ships tracking by GPS system.

Major manufactures of GPS Tracking Devices Industry:

Calamp Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Inc.

Orbocomm Inc.

Geotab Inc

Trackimo LLC

Xirgo Technologies

Inc

Laipac Technology

Verizon Wireless

Tomtom International Bv

GPS Tracking Devices Market Segment by Type, covers:

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker GPS Tracking Devices Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Track Cars

Track Asset

GPS Tracking Devices Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

USA is the dominate producer of GPS Tracking Devices, followed by Canada, And USA expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of GPS Tracking Devices was lower year by year from 102 USD/Unit in 2012 to 101 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 33% in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.