GPS Tracking Devices Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

GPS Tracking Devices

The New Report Titled: – Global GPS Tracking Devices Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the GPS Tracking Devices market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About GPS Tracking Devices:

This report studies the GPS Tracking Devices market, the GPS Tracking Devices are the devices used for vehicles, airplane, ships tracking by GPS system.

Major manufactures of GPS Tracking Devices Industry:

  • Calamp Corporation
  • Sierra Wireless
  • Inc.
  • Orbocomm Inc.
  • Geotab Inc
  • Trackimo LLC
  • Xirgo Technologies
  • Inc
  • Laipac Technology
  • Verizon Wireless
  • Tomtom International Bv
  • Spark Nano.

    GPS Tracking Devices Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Standalone Tracker
  • OBD Device
  • Advance Tracker

    GPS Tracking Devices Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Track Cars
  • Track Asset
  • Track Persons

    Scope of GPS Tracking Devices Report:

  • USA is the dominate producer of GPS Tracking Devices, followed by Canada, And USA expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.
  • Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of GPS Tracking Devices was lower year by year from 102 USD/Unit in 2012 to 101 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 33% in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • The worldwide market for GPS Tracking Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global GPS Tracking Devices Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 GPS Tracking Devices Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GPS Tracking Devices

    1.2 Classification of GPS Tracking Devices by Types

    1.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) GPS Tracking Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) GPS Tracking Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) GPS Tracking Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) GPS Tracking Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) GPS Tracking Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of GPS Tracking Devices (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 GPS Tracking Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 GPS Tracking Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 GPS Tracking Devices Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 GPS Tracking Devices Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa GPS Tracking Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

