Automotive Power Window Motor Market Development Factors, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Scope and Forecast Till 2024

The New Report Titled: – Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Automotive Power Window Motor market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Automotive Power Window Motor:

Automotive power window motor is an electrical motor which is used to raise automobile power window which converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, transferring or transforming electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction.Power window or electric window lifts are automobile windows which can be raised and lowered by depressing a button or switch, as opposed to using a hand-turned crank handle.

DC 12V Motor

DC 24V Motor Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report:

The rising awareness and use of automotive safety and comfort are driving the growth in the automotive power window motor market. The implementation of safety regulations will attribute to a higher adoption of these systems in various passenger cars. The US and the Europe are the leading countries that have these systems installed in their vehicles.

In 2016, the global automotive power window motor shipments approximated 356 million units, up 4.4% from a year ago; the figure will go up to 371 million units in 2017. The global shipments of automotive power window motor are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of around 4.1% during 2017-2022.

Globally, relatively more competitive manufacturers of automotive power window motors consist of Japan’s Denso, Mabuchi, Aisin, SHIROKI, etc., and some European and American companies like Valeo, Brose, Magna and Bosch. Besides, the Chinese player Johnson Electric also enjoys strong competitiveness in the international market. Top 3 players are Denso, Brose and Bosch, together accounting for almost 43% of global market in 2016.