Underground Mining Equipment Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Underground Mining Equipment

As per the new research of Global Underground Mining Equipment Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Underground Mining Equipment Report:

  • Underground mining involves mineral production by extracting natural resources such as metals, coal, and minerals, including iron ore, titanium, bauxite, and copper, and various non-metallic products from beneath the earth’s surface. The mining methods required for underground extraction are selected based on parameters such as geographical conditions, spatial and geometric characteristics, the economic value of ore, estimated operational costs, and availability of raw materials. Globally, APAC region generates the highest consumption value, followed by the North America, Europe, South America and Africa. The growing mining activities in developing countries of APAC such as China, India, and Australia, are the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand from coal industry will drive the underground mining equipment market.
  • The coal mining sector was the highest revenue generator with over 40.21% market share in 2016, and this growth will continue through the forecast period. The energy industry is a significant end-user of mined coal products, as coal being a vital resource for energy production. Also, following the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization, the demand for power generation has increased, thus triggering coal mining activities.
  • The worldwide market for Underground Mining Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million US$ in 2024, from 17300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Underground Mining Equipment Introduction:

    Underground Mining Equipment is the mining equipment used in the underground. Underground mining is a technique used to access ores and valuable minerals in the ground by digging into the ground to extract them.

    Top key players in Global Underground Mining Equipment market 2019 are:

  • Caterpillar
  • Komatsu (Joy Global)
  • Volvo
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery
  • Sandvik
  • Atlas Copco
  • Metso
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Liebherr-International
  • ZMJ
  • FLSmidth
  • Doosan Infracore
  • China Coal Group.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Underground Mining Equipment Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Longwall
  • Room and Pillar

    Underground Mining Equipment Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Coal Mining
  • Metal Mining
  • Mineral Mining

