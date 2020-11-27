Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia etc.)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel

As per the new research of Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • The classification of Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel includes OEM, Aftermarket, and the proportion of OEM in 2017 is about 86.13%, OEM will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 86.23% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 5.24% CAGR.
  • Under by Application, the global market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicleand. Passenger Vehicle segment will hold maximum sales share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 88.8% in 2017. and forecasts indicate 88.9% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.8%, China is also an important sales region for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel.
  • Market competition is intense. Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, etc. are the leaders of the industry. In the future, the Forged Alloy Alumunium Whee will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 3770 million US$ in 2024, from 2520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Introduction:

    Forged aluminium wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations. The forging process permits flexibility in design of the styled disk, almost similar to cast wheels. Onepiece forging is considered superior to other forms of wheel manufacturing in providing ultimate strength while reducing weight compared to cast and multi-piece aluminium wheels.Forged wheels are typically around 25% lighter than cast wheels (and potentially even more).

    Top key players in Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market 2019 are:

  • Superior Industries
  • Alcoa
  • BBS GmbH
  • CITIC Dicastal
  • Borbet
  • Gemsy Wheels
  • Ronal Wheels
  • Accuride
  • Wanfeng Auto
  • BBS JAPAN
  • RAYS Wheels
  • Cromodora Wheels
  • Zhejiang Jinfei
  • Lizhong Group
  • YHI

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

